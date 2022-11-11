14th annual Candy Buy Back and Card Give Back program a sweet success

Dr. Curtis Chan’s 14th annual Candy Buy Back and Card Give Back program brought in 4,464 pounds of candy for the troops this year. In addition to candy, Dr. Chan also collected 3,497 hand-written cards and letters to the troops by children, parents and Dr. Chan’s patients.

Representatives from the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton were at Dr. Chan’s office in Del Mar Nov. 10 as 118 children came in to exchange bags of treats for dollar bills. Each child also left with great prizes, a toothbrush kit to brush away any damage from the Halloween candy they kept and a chance to win a Golden Ticket worth $100. A sweet congrats to the five winners of the Golden Ticket found in Dr. Chan Candy Bar.

The success of this year’s candy drive has only been possible with the outpouring candy donations from 12 local schools, community and the generous donations from businesses. More importantly, were the thousands of hand-written cards and letters for the troops. Dr. Chan and his wife Mae are “truly grateful for their amazing community and the support for our troops!”

