Photo Galleries

RSF Education Foundation hosts annual Cap & Gown Reception

Chris and Cheryl Salmen, host Hafez Azadeh, Jorden Boom
1/29
Chris and Cheryl Salmen, host Hafez Azadeh, Jorden Boom  (jon clark)
Vianca and Chris Hakim
2/29
Vianca and Chris Hakim  (jon clark)
Tamara Stadler, Mark Potter
3/29
Tamara Stadler, Mark Potter  (jon clark)
Kelly and Joe Stroud
4/29
Kelly and Joe Stroud  (jon clark)
Ken and Julie Buechler
5/29
Ken and Julie Buechler  (jon clark)
Kelly and Joe Stroud
6/29
Kelly and Joe Stroud  (jon clark)
Hiromi and Richard Clyne
7/29
Hiromi and Richard Clyne  (jon clark)
Evangelia and James Nicholas
8/29
Evangelia and James Nicholas  (jon clark)
Femme and Andrew Gamache
9/29
Femme and Andrew Gamache  (jon clark)
Superintendent Donna Tripi, Todd Bennett, elementary school principal Megan Loh
10/29
Superintendent Donna Tripi, Todd Bennett, elementary school principal Megan Loh  (jon clark)
Rob Guillory, Sara Bennett
11/29
Rob Guillory, Sara Bennett  (jon clark)
Vianca and Chris Hakim
12/29
Vianca and Chris Hakim  (jon clark)
Vianca and Chris Hakim
13/29
Vianca and Chris Hakim  (jon clark)
Jess and Mike Bass
14/29
Jess and Mike Bass  (jon clark)
Sara Bennett, Mark Potter, Todd Bennett, Catriona Gosselaar
15/29
Sara Bennett, Mark Potter, Todd Bennett, Catriona Gosselaar  (jon clark)
Rob Guillory, Sara Bennett
16/29
Rob Guillory, Sara Bennett  (jon clark)
Tom and Kerri Hinds
17/29
Tom and Kerri Hinds  (jon clark)
Superintendent Donna Tripi, Todd Bennett, elementary school principal Megan Loh
18/29
Superintendent Donna Tripi, Todd Bennett, elementary school principal Megan Loh  (jon clark)
Evangelia and James Nicholas
19/29
Evangelia and James Nicholas  (jon clark)
Amazing food at the RSF Education Foundation Cap and Gown event
20/29
Amazing food at the RSF Education Foundation Cap and Gown event  (jon clark)
Taylor and Kathryn Cavanah, Kate Butler
21/29
Taylor and Kathryn Cavanah, Kate Butler  (jon clark)
Hosts Daria and Hafez Azadeh
22/29
Hosts Daria and Hafez Azadeh  (jon clark)
Anatam Kaur, Kamal Sahota
23/29
Anatam Kaur, Kamal Sahota  (jon clark)
Rocio and Jee Manghani
24/29
Rocio and Jee Manghani 
The RSF Education Foundation Cap and Gown event
25/29
The RSF Education Foundation Cap and Gown event 
Taylor and Kathryn Cavanah, Kate Butler
26/29
Taylor and Kathryn Cavanah, Kate Butler  (jon clark)
Bianca and Matt Kozloff
27/29
Bianca and Matt Kozloff  (jon clark)
Ken and Julie Buechler
28/29
Ken and Julie Buechler  (jon clark)
Rocio and Jee Manghani
29/29
Rocio and Jee Manghani  (jon clark)
The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation held its annual Cap & Gown Reception Nov. 5 at the home of Daria and Hafez Azadeh in Rancho Santa Fe. The event recognizes Rancho Santa Fe School District parents who make a philanthropic contribution per child at the Cap & Gown level or higher and is underwritten by the Education Foundation’s Community Partners.

The RSF Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Rancho Santa Fe School District through fundraising and community engagement. The Education Foundation’s annual grant provides approximately 9% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. The annual grant helps fund the district’s small class sizes, individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students. For more information about the Education Foundation, email chair@rsfef.org. The evening was underwritten by the Foundation’s Community Partners.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

