Horizon Church Harvest Festival

Horizon Church hosted its annual Harvest Festival Oct. 31. The event featured fun for all ages including hot air balloon rides, carnival rides, games, food trucks and plenty of treats for all.

Balloon rides were popular at the Harvest Festival (jon clark)

In lieu of a Cake Walk, there was a Candy Walk

The Henneforth and Blanco families

