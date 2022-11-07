Horizon Church Harvest Festival
Andrea Hamilton, Chloe Coons, Chloe Hinder, Alison Coons, Lily Hamilton, Hannah Rhett
The Henneforth and Blanco families
In lieu of a Cake Walk, there was a Candy Walk
Eli and Summer Kim
The Karasch family
The Sathiaraj family
Nathan and Stefan Cervantes
Balloon rides were popular at the Harvest Festival
Kinsley, Chris, and Kelton Valentine
Harriet, Penelope, and Tina Yates
The Piccone family
The Nav family
Ramon and Isaiah Montes
The Winstead family
Matthew Holmes, Andrew Holmes, Colin Kaese, Grant Keller, Adrian Coffey, Noah Gaconnet
Del, Delaya, and Alex Ataii
Kamron Mirkarimi, Nader Ehsani, Arshiya Sharah, Nikki and Kian Ehsani
Nathan, Stefan and Helena Cervantes
Shiva Javaheri, Kelly Eftekhari
The Stakhovich family
The Winandy family
Amy and Ryan Hwang (jon clark)
Balloon rides were popular at the Harvest Festival (jon clark)
Horizon Church hosted its annual Harvest Festival Oct. 31. The event featured fun for all ages including hot air balloon rides, carnival rides, games, food trucks and plenty of treats for all.
Photos by Jon Clark
