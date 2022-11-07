Curebound Concert for Cures benefit features Alicia Keys

Curebound’s inaugural Concert for Cures benefit was held Nov. 4 at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. The event featured a performance by Alicia Keys and the San Diego Symphony Orchestra. Keys is a 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer, actress, author, entrepreneur and more.

Curebound is a San Diego-based 501c3 philanthropic organization “that raises and invests strategic funding in translational cancer research projects aimed at accelerating new discoveries to clinical application,” according to its website. Curebound primarily funds six San Diego-based research centers and hospitals – UCSD Moores Cancer Center, the Salk Institute, Sanford Burnham Prebys, Rady Children’s Hospital, the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, and the Scripps Research Institute.

For more information, visit visit www.curebound.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas