Celebrate Osuna
Julie, Dylan, and Madeline Guillory; Hannah Donovan; Kristin and Mike Helms; Front row: Slate and Talon Donovan, Gavin Helms (jon clark)
Natalie Dinnen takes a ride on Bolli (jon clark)
The Paul family
Musical entertainment was provided by The Country Jamm
Erin and Louie Scotti, Nicole Papale (jon clark)
Daniel, Lisa, and Ezra Schreiber (jon clark)
Adele Diego takes a ride on Sasha (jon clark)
The Paul family (jon clark)
Friends enjoyed the Osuna Ranch celebration (jon clark)
Lily Scripp takes a ride on Sasha (jon clark)
Zulu Gao takes a ride on Sundance (jon clark)
Anna de Koning takes a ride on Sasha (jon clark)
Sophie, Rachel, and Tom Berry (jon clark)
The Stevens family (jon clark)
Friends enjoyed the Osuna Ranch celebration (jon clark)
Duke Miller takes a pony ride (jon clark)
Margie and Oliver Fetzer (jon clark)
Ellen Stiefler, Juniper Stein (jon clark)
Alex Manis serves Richard Sylvester (jon clark)
A special guest displayed cowboy stunts, such as gun spinning and rope tricks (jon clark)
The Jass family (jon clark)
Melanie and March Malone (jon clark)
The Stevens family (jon clark)
The Jass family (jon clark)
Adele Diego takes a ride on Sasha (jon clark)
The Paul family (jon clark)
Karen Rooney, Nicole Papale (jon clark)
Duke Miller takes a pony ride (jon clark)
RSF Association members joined together Nov. 6 to celebrate Osuna Ranch, one of California’s oldest adobe homes. Hosted by the Osuna Committee, attendees had the opportunity to explore the ranch and adobe. The event also featured pony rides, Lasso Show, line dancing, a live country band, games and crafts, food and beverages, and more.
Photos by Jon Clark
