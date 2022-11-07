Advertisement
Celebrate Osuna

Julie, Dylan, and Madeline Guillory; Hannah Donovan; Kristin and Mike Helms; Front row: Slate and Talon Donovan, Gavin Helms
1/28
Julie, Dylan, and Madeline Guillory; Hannah Donovan; Kristin and Mike Helms; Front row: Slate and Talon Donovan, Gavin Helms  (jon clark)
Natalie Dinnen takes a ride on Bolli
2/28
Natalie Dinnen takes a ride on Bolli  (jon clark)
The Paul family
3/28
The Paul family 
Musical entertainment was provided by The Country Jamm
4/28
Musical entertainment was provided by The Country Jamm 
Erin and Louie Scotti, Nicole Papale
5/28
Erin and Louie Scotti, Nicole Papale  (jon clark)
Daniel, Lisa, and Ezra Schreiber
6/28
Daniel, Lisa, and Ezra Schreiber  (jon clark)
Adele Diego takes a ride on Sasha
7/28
Adele Diego takes a ride on Sasha  (jon clark)
The Paul family
8/28
The Paul family  (jon clark)
Friends enjoyed the Osuna Ranch celebration
9/28
Friends enjoyed the Osuna Ranch celebration  (jon clark)
Lily Scripp takes a ride on Sasha
10/28
Lily Scripp takes a ride on Sasha  (jon clark)
Zulu Gao takes a ride on Sundance
11/28
Zulu Gao takes a ride on Sundance  (jon clark)
Anna de Koning takes a ride on Sasha
12/28
Anna de Koning takes a ride on Sasha  (jon clark)
Sophie, Rachel, and Tom Berry
13/28
Sophie, Rachel, and Tom Berry  (jon clark)
The Stevens family
14/28
The Stevens family  (jon clark)
Friends enjoyed the Osuna Ranch celebration
15/28
Friends enjoyed the Osuna Ranch celebration  (jon clark)
Duke Miller takes a pony ride
16/28
Duke Miller takes a pony ride  (jon clark)
Margie and Oliver Fetzer
17/28
Margie and Oliver Fetzer  (jon clark)
Ellen Stiefler, Juniper Stein
18/28
Ellen Stiefler, Juniper Stein  (jon clark)
Alex Manis serves Richard Sylvester
19/28
Alex Manis serves Richard Sylvester  (jon clark)
A special guest displayed cowboy stunts, such as gun spinning and rope tricks
20/28
A special guest displayed cowboy stunts, such as gun spinning and rope tricks  (jon clark)
The Jass family
21/28
The Jass family  (jon clark)
Melanie and March Malone
22/28
Melanie and March Malone  (jon clark)
The Stevens family
23/28
The Stevens family  (jon clark)
The Jass family
24/28
The Jass family  (jon clark)
Adele Diego takes a ride on Sasha
25/28
Adele Diego takes a ride on Sasha  (jon clark)
The Paul family
26/28
The Paul family  (jon clark)
Karen Rooney, Nicole Papale
27/28
Karen Rooney, Nicole Papale  (jon clark)
Duke Miller takes a pony ride
28/28
Duke Miller takes a pony ride  (jon clark)
RSF Association members joined together Nov. 6 to celebrate Osuna Ranch, one of California’s oldest adobe homes. Hosted by the Osuna Committee, attendees had the opportunity to explore the ranch and adobe. The event also featured pony rides, Lasso Show, line dancing, a live country band, games and crafts, food and beverages, and more.

Photos by Jon Clark

