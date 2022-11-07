Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

CCA Foundation holds Legacy Wall Dedication Ceremony

Emily Cole, Assistant Principal Brianna Castellanos, Paul Rejto, CCAF board president Kimberly McSherry
1/26
Emily Cole, Assistant Principal Brianna Castellanos, Paul Rejto, CCAF board president Kimberly McSherry 
CCA Foundation board of directors VP of Administration, Jane Lea Smith, expresses her gratitude to the donors who have supported the mission of the foundation
2/26
CCA Foundation board of directors VP of Administration, Jane Lea Smith, expresses her gratitude to the donors who have supported the mission of the foundation  (jon clark)
Envision Visual Arts teacher Jessie Mortenson speaks about the sculpture garden created by CCA students and about the CCA Foundation support of the visual and performing arts program
3/26
Envision Visual Arts teacher Jessie Mortenson speaks about the sculpture garden created by CCA students and about the CCA Foundation support of the visual and performing arts program  (jon clark)
School board member Julie Bronstein expresses her gratitude for the CCA Foundation donations that are the "cherry on the top of the sundae" enriching the student experience at CCA
4/26
School board member Julie Bronstein expresses her gratitude for the CCA Foundation donations that are the “cherry on the top of the sundae” enriching the student experience at CCA  (jon clark)
CCA Assistant Principal Garry Thornton outlines how the CCA Foundation has supported the athletic program and recently purchased a new sound system for the proscenium theatre
5/26
CCA Assistant Principal Garry Thornton outlines how the CCA Foundation has supported the athletic program and recently purchased a new sound system for the proscenium theatre  (jon clark)
CCA Assistant Principal Brianna Castellanos introduces the district school board members in attendance at the event
6/26
CCA Assistant Principal Brianna Castellanos introduces the district school board members in attendance at the event  (jon clark)
The special education classroom has new innovative furnishings thanks to the support of the CCA Foundation
7/26
The special education classroom has new innovative furnishings thanks to the support of the CCA Foundation 
CCA Assistant Principal Patricia Storey talks about the innovative new furnishings that have been added to the counseling center and the special education classroom with support from the CCA Foundation
8/26
CCA Assistant Principal Patricia Storey talks about the innovative new furnishings that have been added to the counseling center and the special education classroom with support from the CCA Foundation 
CCA Foundation staff Miriam Bogan (Marketing Mgr) and Gina Mahmood (Finance Mgr)
9/26
CCA Foundation staff Miriam Bogan (Marketing Mgr) and Gina Mahmood (Finance Mgr) 
Martin and Victoria Summers, Katherine and Greg Ludington
10/26
Martin and Victoria Summers, Katherine and Greg Ludington 
Envision Ciniema Coordinator Brad Kester and guest artist (and former student) Gabe Gaurano in the control room of the cinema lab supported by the CCA Foundation
11/26
Envision Ciniema Coordinator Brad Kester and guest artist (and former student) Gabe Gaurano in the control room of the cinema lab supported by the CCA Foundation 
CCA Assistant Principal Patricia Storey shows the new furnishings in the counseling center that were provided by the CCA Foundation
12/26
CCA Assistant Principal Patricia Storey shows the new furnishings in the counseling center that were provided by the CCA Foundation 
SDUHSD school district board members Katrina Young and Julie Bronstein
13/26
SDUHSD school district board members Katrina Young and Julie Bronstein 
CCA Foundation Executive Director Joanne Couvrette with school district board member Katrina Young
14/26
CCA Foundation Executive Director Joanne Couvrette with school district board member Katrina Young 
Three new plaques in the sculpture garden honor the Legacy Wall donors from the last 3 years
15/26
Three new plaques in the sculpture garden honor the Legacy Wall donors from the last 3 years 
Three new plaques in the sculpture garden honor the Legacy Wall donors from the last 3 years
16/26
Three new plaques in the sculpture garden honor the Legacy Wall donors from the last 3 years 
Shirin and Ali Fouladpouri
17/26
Shirin and Ali Fouladpouri 
CCA Foundation Director of Events, Nancy Coker, points to the new plaques that honor the Legacy Wall donors from the last 3 years
18/26
CCA Foundation Director of Events, Nancy Coker, points to the new plaques that honor the Legacy Wall donors from the last 3 years 
An Envision Conservatory student quintet provided musical entertainment prior to the event: Lucas Lee, Nathan Robinson, Amellie Lin, Natalie Sun, Jason Wright
19/26
An Envision Conservatory student quintet provided musical entertainment prior to the event: Lucas Lee, Nathan Robinson, Amellie Lin, Natalie Sun, Jason Wright 
CCA Assistant Principal Patricia Storey with Game Design and Engineering teacher Dvora Celniker in the 3D printer lab supported by the CCA Foundation
20/26
CCA Assistant Principal Patricia Storey with Game Design and Engineering teacher Dvora Celniker in the 3D printer lab supported by the CCA Foundation 
CCA Foundation Director of Events, Nancy Coker, with Foundation board member Elizabeth Chen
21/26
CCA Foundation Director of Events, Nancy Coker, with Foundation board member Elizabeth Chen 
John and Deborah Fitzpatrick, Assistant Principal Garry Thornton
22/26
John and Deborah Fitzpatrick, Assistant Principal Garry Thornton 
Amanda Montgomery, Emily Cole
23/26
Amanda Montgomery, Emily Cole 
School board member Julie Bronstein expresses her gratitude for the CCA Foundation donations that are the "cherry on the top of the sundae" enriching the student experience at CCA
24/26
School board member Julie Bronstein expresses her gratitude for the CCA Foundation donations that are the “cherry on the top of the sundae” enriching the student experience at CCA 
CCA Assistant Principal Patricia Storey with Game Design and Engineering teacher Dvora Celniker in the 3D printer lab supported by the CCA Foundation
25/26
CCA Assistant Principal Patricia Storey with Game Design and Engineering teacher Dvora Celniker in the 3D printer lab supported by the CCA Foundation 
SDUHSD school district board members Katrina Young and Julie Bronstein
26/26
SDUHSD school district board members Katrina Young and Julie Bronstein 
Share

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation held a special Legacy Wall Dedication Ceremony Nov. 1 at CCA’s Sculpture Garden to unveil the new plaques honoring generous donors from the last three school years. The event also included a short tour highlighting how donations have made a difference to the students of CCA. In addition, a champagne reception was held across the street at Pacific Social in the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch.

The ceremony was attended by CCA administration, the CCA Foundation board and staff, top donors, and district trustees Julie Bronstein and Katrina Young.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement