Lucky Duck Foundation presents 14th Annual Swing & Soirée

The Lucky Duck Foundation held its 14th Annual Swing & Soirée event Sept. 26 which raised more than $2.6 million to alleviate the suffering of homelessness.

The event was held at The Santaluz Club and hosted by ESPN SportsCenter’s Neil Everett and PGA Tour Pro Peter Jacobsen. The “Swing” included lunch, open bar, amenities, and a golf “shamble” tournament. The “Soirée” featured dinner, entertainment, live auction, paddle raise, and more. All attendees were encouraged to “raise their paddle” to donate in support of the Lucky Duck Foundation’s many programs to alleviate homelessness, including shelters, job training and employment opportunities, food and water, and more. Visit www.luckyduckfoundation.org.