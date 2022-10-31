RSF Rotary Halloween Costume Contest & Dinner
1/30
Rotarians in attendance (Robert_McKenzie)
2/30
Cindy Wuthrich, Social Committee co-chairs Jerah Payne and Sophia Alsadek, Amy Wynne, Katherine Foster (Robert_McKenzie)
3/30
Rotary Presidents Julie Morisot (Solana Beach Eco Rotary), Maryzella Juarez (San Diego Downtown Evening Rotary), Paulette Britton (RSF Rotary), John Simonelli (Encinitas Rotary) (Robert_McKenzie)
4/30
Joel Juarez, Joelly Juarez, Josmari Juarez, Luce Wilson, San Diego Downtown Evening Rotary President Maryzella Juarez (Robert_McKenzie)
5/30
Jackie Osborne Fisher as a one night stand (Robert_McKenzie)
6/30
Denise Mueller and Scott Endsley (Robert_McKenzie)
7/30
Past President Elizabeth and Rand Christensen (Robert_McKenzie)
8/30
Lori and past President Eli Feghali (Robert_McKenzie)
9/30
Rotarians in attendance (Robert_McKenzie)
10/30
Lori and past President Eli Feghali (Robert_McKenzie)
11/30
Max and Cindy Wuthrich (Robert_McKenzie)
12/30
Past President Elizabeth and Rand Christensen (Robert_McKenzie)
13/30
Past President Susan and Eamon Callahan (Robert_McKenzie)
14/30
Patrick Galvin, Carrie Woodland, Tom Koss, Hal Baerg (Robert_McKenzie)
15/30
Kristoffer and Leslie Kelly (Robert_McKenzie)
16/30
Margot Wallace, Julie Krome, Belinda Razon, Don Meredith (Robert_McKenzie)
17/30
Brad and President Paulette Britton (Robert_McKenzie)
18/30
Judy Rowles (Robert_McKenzie)
19/30
Brad and Amy Galvan (Robert_McKenzie)
20/30
Hosts Fred and Kimberley Middleton (Robert_McKenzie)
21/30
Hosts Fred and Kimberley Middleton (Robert_McKenzie)
22/30
Rotarians in attendance (Robert_McKenzie)
23/30
Peter Tomson, Ray Taraz (Robert_McKenzie)
24/30
Marina and Steven Smith, Suzan Holcomb, Bart Stewart, Cinda Lucas, Ray Taraz (Robert_McKenzie)
25/30
Rotarians in attendance (Robert_McKenzie)
26/30
Alina and Mark Katz, Robin Chappelow, host Kimberley Middleton (Robert_McKenzie)
27/30
Brad and Amy Galvan (Robert_McKenzie)
28/30
Rockers Brad and President Paulette Britton, Max Wuthrich, Denise Mueller (Robert_McKenzie)
29/30
Brad and President Paulette Britton (Robert_McKenzie)
30/30
Ray Taraz, Judy Rowles, Kelly Hiekell, past President Mike Taylor, Katherine Foster (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF Rotary Club members creatively dressed in their Halloween best at their RSF Rotary Halloween Costume Contest & Dinner held Oct. 27 at Kim and Fred Middleton’s home in Rancho Santa Fe.
Prizes were awarded in the following categories: “Scariest, Best couple, Funniest, Who the hell are you?, Best over all”. Rotarians provide community service to both local and international communities. Visit rsfrotary.com.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.