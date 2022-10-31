RSF Rotary Club members creatively dressed in their Halloween best at their RSF Rotary Halloween Costume Contest & Dinner held Oct. 27 at Kim and Fred Middleton’s home in Rancho Santa Fe.

Prizes were awarded in the following categories: “Scariest, Best couple, Funniest, Who the hell are you?, Best over all”. Rotarians provide community service to both local and international communities. Visit rsfrotary.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie