RSF Rotary Halloween Costume Contest & Dinner

1/30
Rotarians in attendance  (Robert_McKenzie)
2/30
Cindy Wuthrich, Social Committee co-chairs Jerah Payne and Sophia Alsadek, Amy Wynne, Katherine Foster  (Robert_McKenzie)
3/30
Rotary Presidents Julie Morisot (Solana Beach Eco Rotary), Maryzella Juarez (San Diego Downtown Evening Rotary), Paulette Britton (RSF Rotary), John Simonelli (Encinitas Rotary)  (Robert_McKenzie)
4/30
Joel Juarez, Joelly Juarez, Josmari Juarez, Luce Wilson, San Diego Downtown Evening Rotary President Maryzella Juarez  (Robert_McKenzie)
5/30
Jackie Osborne Fisher as a one night stand  (Robert_McKenzie)
6/30
Denise Mueller and Scott Endsley  (Robert_McKenzie)
7/30
Past President Elizabeth and Rand Christensen  (Robert_McKenzie)
8/30
Lori and past President Eli Feghali  (Robert_McKenzie)
9/30
Rotarians in attendance  (Robert_McKenzie)
10/30
Lori and past President Eli Feghali  (Robert_McKenzie)
11/30
Max and Cindy Wuthrich  (Robert_McKenzie)
12/30
Past President Elizabeth and Rand Christensen  (Robert_McKenzie)
13/30
Past President Susan and Eamon Callahan  (Robert_McKenzie)
14/30
Patrick Galvin, Carrie Woodland, Tom Koss, Hal Baerg  (Robert_McKenzie)
15/30
Kristoffer and Leslie Kelly  (Robert_McKenzie)
16/30
Margot Wallace, Julie Krome, Belinda Razon, Don Meredith  (Robert_McKenzie)
17/30
Brad and President Paulette Britton  (Robert_McKenzie)
18/30
Judy Rowles  (Robert_McKenzie)
19/30
Brad and Amy Galvan  (Robert_McKenzie)
20/30
Hosts Fred and Kimberley Middleton  (Robert_McKenzie)
21/30
Hosts Fred and Kimberley Middleton  (Robert_McKenzie)
22/30
Rotarians in attendance  (Robert_McKenzie)
23/30
Peter Tomson, Ray Taraz  (Robert_McKenzie)
24/30
Marina and Steven Smith, Suzan Holcomb, Bart Stewart, Cinda Lucas, Ray Taraz  (Robert_McKenzie)
25/30
Rotarians in attendance  (Robert_McKenzie)
26/30
Alina and Mark Katz, Robin Chappelow, host Kimberley Middleton  (Robert_McKenzie)
27/30
Brad and Amy Galvan  (Robert_McKenzie)
28/30
Rockers Brad and President Paulette Britton, Max Wuthrich, Denise Mueller  (Robert_McKenzie)
29/30
Brad and President Paulette Britton  (Robert_McKenzie)
30/30
Ray Taraz, Judy Rowles, Kelly Hiekell, past President Mike Taylor, Katherine Foster  (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF Rotary Club members creatively dressed in their Halloween best at their RSF Rotary Halloween Costume Contest & Dinner held Oct. 27 at Kim and Fred Middleton’s home in Rancho Santa Fe.

Prizes were awarded in the following categories: “Scariest, Best couple, Funniest, Who the hell are you?, Best over all”. Rotarians provide community service to both local and international communities. Visit rsfrotary.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

