Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation celebrates 40th anniversary at Champions of Hope Gala

The Greater San Diego & Desert Area Chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation celebrated the 40th anniversary of its founding this year Oct. 29 at a special edition of the 8th annual Champions of Hope Gala at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The event was a festive evening of celebration that brought together members of the local IBD community – patients, medical professionals, donors, sponsors, business leaders, board members, and volunteers – in hopes of raising mission-critical funds for the Foundation. Reflecting on the achievements of the last 40 years and looking to the future, this year’s Gala featured special tributes, inspirational stories, entertainment, live and silent auctions, and more.

For more information visit www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org. Photos by Jon Clark.

