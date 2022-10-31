Advertisement
Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation celebrates 40th anniversary at Champions of Hope Gala

Musical entertainment at the 40th Anniversary Gala of the Desert Area Chapter of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation
Ryan Thorsen, Ariel Porter (gala committee member), Jay and Kari Heydt, Renee Ritchie, Mike Wise
Michael Osso (CEO), Bernard Malhame, Dr. Anne Varick Lauder (Board President and Gala Co-Chair), Jon Roseman (Gala Co-Chair), Erin Roseman
Andrew Rizk, Nicole Mehrara-Rizk
Han and Ella Helders
Rachelle and Scott Crumrine
Matt and Lisa Bresnahan
Laurent Olivier, Shresta Sujan
Kelly and Jeanne Gleeson
Yu Linda Song, Ken Song
Michael and Paula Saracen
Master of Ceremonies Mason Harvey with his parents Jason and Michelle Harvey
Nancy Sutter
Carly and Matt Wilkinson
Hugh and Kerry Leslie
Alissa and Chris Speziale
Sam and Valerie Armstrong
Helen Adams, Eddie Lain
Adam Nungesser, Jenniffer Ulrich
The Atherton family
Michael Osso (CEO), Bernard Malhame, Dr. Anne Varick Lauder (Board President and Gala Co-Chair), Jon Roseman (Gala Co-Chair), Erin Roseman
Hugh and Kerry Leslie
Rachel and Matt Audette
Leslie Wang, Katrina Destree
Siblings and Gala Co-Chairs Jon Roseman and Dr. Anne Varick Lauder
Carolyn and John Crosson
Christopher Jeremiah, Patti Orozco Cronin, Ganesh Balaratnam
Bernard Malhame, Dr. Anne Varick Lauder (Board President and Gala Co-Chair), Dr. Tiffany Grunwald, Mo Abid
Ole Snyder, Erin and Jon Roseman (Gala Co-Chair)
Master of Ceremonies Mason Harvey with his parents Jason and Michelle Harvey
Siblings and Gala Co-Chairs Jon Roseman and Dr. Anne Varick Lauder
Siblings and Gala Co-Chairs Jon Roseman and Dr. Anne Varick Lauder
Michael Osso (CEO), Bernard Malhame, Dr. Anne Varick Lauder (Board President and Gala Co-Chair), Jon Roseman (Gala Co-Chair), Erin Roseman
The Greater San Diego & Desert Area Chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation celebrated the 40th anniversary of its founding this year Oct. 29 at a special edition of the 8th annual Champions of Hope Gala at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The event was a festive evening of celebration that brought together members of the local IBD community – patients, medical professionals, donors, sponsors, business leaders, board members, and volunteers – in hopes of raising mission-critical funds for the Foundation. Reflecting on the achievements of the last 40 years and looking to the future, this year’s Gala featured special tributes, inspirational stories, entertainment, live and silent auctions, and more.

For more information visit www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org. Photos by Jon Clark.

