CCA boys varsity water polo team Senior Recognition Ceremony
1/35
Torrey Pines High School senior players were also honored before the game (jon clark)
2/35
Senior members of the Canyon Crest Academy water polo team: Logan Deboer, Justin Kam, Eric Ines, Bryce Michie, Anton Poberezkin, Alex Extance (jon clark)
3/35
Varsity water polo game between Canyon Crest Academy (blue) and Torrey Pines High School (white)
4/35
Varsity water polo game between Canyon Crest Academy (blue) and Torrey Pines High School (white)
5/35
Varsity water polo game between Canyon Crest Academy (blue) and Torrey Pines High School (white)
6/35
Varsity water polo game between Canyon Crest Academy (blue) and Torrey Pines High School (white)
7/35
CCA water polo head coach Noah Tiu, assistant coach Roland Yu, senior Alex Extance (jon clark)
8/35
Varsity water polo game between Canyon Crest Academy (blue) and Torrey Pines High School (white)
9/35
Varsity water polo game between Canyon Crest Academy (blue) and Torrey Pines High School (white)
10/35
Senior player Eric Ines with his parents Anna and Gill (jon clark)
11/35
Assistant coach Phil Disney, assistant coach Yashwin Madakamutil, assistant coach Roland Yu, head coach Noah Tiu with the senior players and their parents (jon clark)
12/35
CCA water polo head coach Noah Tiu, assistant coach Roland Yu, senior Eric Ines (jon clark)
13/35
Canyon Crest Academy player Justin Kam #3 throws toward the goal
14/35
The Canyon Crest Academy varsity water polo team (jon clark)
15/35
Varsity water polo game between Canyon Crest Academy (blue) and Torrey Pines High School (white)
16/35
Senior player Justin Kam with his father Wilson, brother Christopher, and mother Canny (jon clark)
17/35
Varsity water polo game between Canyon Crest Academy (blue) and Torrey Pines High School (white)
18/35
Senior members of the Canyon Crest Academy water polo team: Logan Deboer, Justin Kam, Eric Ines, Bryce Michie, Anton Poberezkin, Alex Extance (jon clark)
19/35
Senior player Bryce Michie with his parents Kirk and Erin (jon clark)
20/35
Varsity water polo game between Canyon Crest Academy (blue) and Torrey Pines High School (white)
21/35
Torrey Pines High School senior players were also honored before the game (jon clark)
22/35
Varsity water polo game between Canyon Crest Academy (blue) and Torrey Pines High School (white)
23/35
Assistant water polo coach Roland Yu welcomes families and friends to the senior appreciation event (jon clark)
24/35
Senior player Eric Ines with his parents Anna and Gill (jon clark)
25/35
Gifts for the senior water polo players (jon clark)
26/35
Senior player Alex Extance with his parents Mimi and Paul (jon clark)
27/35
Varsity water polo game between Canyon Crest Academy (blue) and Torrey Pines High School (white)
28/35
Canyon Crest Academy player Justin Kam #3
29/35
Varsity water polo game between Canyon Crest Academy (blue) and Torrey Pines High School (white)
30/35
Senior player Anton Poberezkin with his mother Marina (jon clark)
31/35
Senior player Logan Deboer with his father Ed (jon clark)
32/35
Senior player Eric Ines with his mother Anna (jon clark)
33/35
Canyon Crest Academy player Bryce Michie #9 throws toward the goal
34/35
Canyon Crest Academy goalie
35/35
Varsity water polo game between Canyon Crest Academy (blue) and Torrey Pines High School (white)
The Canyon Crest Academy boys varsity water polo team Senior Recognition Ceremony was held Oct. 26 at Del Norte High School. CCA seniors were recognized at the event. The ceremony was held before the CCA team played a game against Torrey Pines High School.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.