‘Fall Fashion Extravaganza’ benefits The Country Friends

Listing agent Linda Sansone (Linda Sansone & Associates, Pacific Sotheby’s International), Michelle Crowley  (Robert_McKenzie)
Representing The Country Friends are Stephanie Wilburt, Yvette Letourneau, Alicia Armstrong, Elizabeth Valley, Denice Desjardins  (Robert_McKenzie)
Pacific Sotheby’s International real estate professional Karla Gatto, listing agent Linda Sansone (Linda Sansone & Associates, Pacific Sotheby’s International)  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sep Jopukar, Debbie Dolan  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sandra den Uijl  (Robert_McKenzie)
Petra Le Det, Lani Marcos  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jill McSweeney, Keara Keitel  (Robert_McKenzie)
Karitcy Camiro  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sandra den Uijl  (Robert_McKenzie)
Rachel van Betton, Nicole Miller San Diego boutique owner Stephanie Lyon, Debra Hosterman  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jerah Payne, Lindsey Peppler  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sep Jopukar, Debbie Dolan  (Robert_McKenzie)
“Fall Fashion Extravaganza,” a private designer shopping event, took place Oct. 20 at a trophy estate in Rancho Santa Fe. The event was hosted by Nicole Miller San Diego boutique owner Stefanie Lyon, and Linda Sansone, a top luxury real estate professional representing Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty. Ten percent of sales from the event will go to The Country Friends, which raises funds to benefit San Diego County-based charities.

The invitation-only gathering featured clothing and accessories by luxury brands Nicole Miller, Ramy Brook, Lamarque Leather, Minnie Rose Cashmere, Fidelity Demin, and Seam Reap Handbags.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

