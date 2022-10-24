‘Fall Fashion Extravaganza’ benefits The Country Friends

“Fall Fashion Extravaganza,” a private designer shopping event, took place Oct. 20 at a trophy estate in Rancho Santa Fe. The event was hosted by Nicole Miller San Diego boutique owner Stefanie Lyon, and Linda Sansone, a top luxury real estate professional representing Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty. Ten percent of sales from the event will go to The Country Friends, which raises funds to benefit San Diego County-based charities.

The invitation-only gathering featured clothing and accessories by luxury brands Nicole Miller, Ramy Brook, Lamarque Leather, Minnie Rose Cashmere, Fidelity Demin, and Seam Reap Handbags.

Photos by Robert McKenzie