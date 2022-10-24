Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Beach & Country Guild holds 53rd Dia Del Sol

Therese Collins, Bonnie Bernstein, Kristi Pieper, Katherine Foster, Gina Jordan
1/16
Therese Collins, Bonnie Bernstein, Kristi Pieper, Katherine Foster, Gina Jordan  (Vincent Andrunas)
Wendy Hammar, Estelle Graff, Tricia Bothmer, Xeniya Bauman, Kathy Colarusso, Jennifer MacMillan, Lisa Moore
2/16
Wendy Hammar, Estelle Graff, Tricia Bothmer, Xeniya Bauman, Kathy Colarusso, Jennifer MacMillan, Lisa Moore  (Vincent Andrunas)
Maria Barry, Marla Zanelli, Gloria De La Vara, Pamela Radcliffe
3/16
Maria Barry, Marla Zanelli, Gloria De La Vara, Pamela Radcliffe  (Vincent Andrunas)
Maria Parnell (Fashion Show chair), Kimberly Hunt (10News anchor; event emcee), Krista Bonano
4/16
Maria Parnell (Fashion Show chair), Kimberly Hunt (10News anchor; event emcee), Krista Bonano  (Vincent Andrunas)
Julia Taylor (Donation Drawing chair), Judith Judy (Live Auction chair), Ilene Lamb (Silent Auction chair)
5/16
Julia Taylor (Donation Drawing chair), Judith Judy (Live Auction chair), Ilene Lamb (Silent Auction chair)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lisa Rabie, Karol Jacobs, Kathryn McCoy, Younga Kim, Hilary Bateman
6/16
Lisa Rabie, Karol Jacobs, Kathryn McCoy, Younga Kim, Hilary Bateman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Pamela Gardner, Carrie Woodland, Tracy Hanak, Sophia Alsadek
7/16
Pamela Gardner, Carrie Woodland, Tracy Hanak, Sophia Alsadek  (Vincent Andrunas)
The luncheon begins
8/16
The luncheon begins  (Vincent Andrunas)
Peggy Guy, Nina Smoley, Becky Ayers, Dee Leone, Debby Totoritas
9/16
Peggy Guy, Nina Smoley, Becky Ayers, Dee Leone, Debby Totoritas  (Vincent Andrunas)
Amber Yoo, Karina Lion, Jackie Osborne Fisher
10/16
Amber Yoo, Karina Lion, Jackie Osborne Fisher  (Vincent Andrunas)
Judy Adler, Jennifer Debiasi, Lory Fisher
11/16
Judy Adler, Jennifer Debiasi, Lory Fisher  (Vincent Andrunas)
Pamela Gardner, Carrie Woodland, Tracy Hanak, Sophia Alsadek
12/16
Pamela Gardner, Carrie Woodland, Tracy Hanak, Sophia Alsadek  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lynn Owen (Decorations chair), Cathy Miller (Beach & Country Guild president), Maria Parnell (Fashion Show chair), Nancy Sappington (Dia Del Sol co-chair), Kristin Baldi (Dia Del Sol co-chair)
13/16
Lynn Owen (Decorations chair), Cathy Miller (Beach & Country Guild president), Maria Parnell (Fashion Show chair), Nancy Sappington (Dia Del Sol co-chair), Kristin Baldi (Dia Del Sol co-chair)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Taunja Gilbertson, Lisa Pidgeon, Felicia Vieira (Beach & Country Guild media and coordinator)
14/16
Taunja Gilbertson, Lisa Pidgeon, Felicia Vieira (Beach & Country Guild media and coordinator)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Raegan Prior, Dayna Sarazin, Vivian Capozza, Laurel Feldman, Pavla Hook
15/16
Raegan Prior, Dayna Sarazin, Vivian Capozza, Laurel Feldman, Pavla Hook  (Vincent Andrunas)
Rochelle Putnam, Lisa Black, Karen Chatfield Barnhart
16/16
Rochelle Putnam, Lisa Black, Karen Chatfield Barnhart  (Vincent Andrunas)
Share

The Beach & Country Guild held its 53rd Dia Del Sol benefit event, Come Together, Oct. 19 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The event included a gourmet lunch, silent and live auction, and Runway Fashion Show by Project Runway’s Kenneth Barlis.

The event benefits United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego. Founded in 1970, “The Beach & Country Guild is an all-volunteer organization of women dedicated to generating funds in support of United Cerebral Palsy in San Diego and the programs, facilities, and services it provides its clients,” according to its website at www.beachandcountry.org.

Photo by Vincent Andrunas

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement