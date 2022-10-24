Beach & Country Guild holds 53rd Dia Del Sol

The Beach & Country Guild held its 53rd Dia Del Sol benefit event, Come Together, Oct. 19 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The event included a gourmet lunch, silent and live auction, and Runway Fashion Show by Project Runway’s Kenneth Barlis.

The event benefits United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego. Founded in 1970, “The Beach & Country Guild is an all-volunteer organization of women dedicated to generating funds in support of United Cerebral Palsy in San Diego and the programs, facilities, and services it provides its clients,” according to its website at www.beachandcountry.org.

Photo by Vincent Andrunas