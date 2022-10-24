Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Annual DreamKeepers Membership Appreciation Event

DreamKeepers Project Inc board members (standing) Kristen Chenoweth , Mary Ashley Chenoweth, Secretary Debbie Weiner, Kaiti Tate, Alexis Ranglas-Behseta. Seated: President Sandi Chenoweth, Vice President/Treasurer Pat Gregory
1/19
DreamKeepers Project Inc board members (standing) Kristen Chenoweth , Mary Ashley Chenoweth, Secretary Debbie Weiner, Kaiti Tate, Alexis Ranglas-Behseta. Seated: President Sandi Chenoweth, Vice President/Treasurer Pat Gregory  (Robert_McKenzie)
OrfilaTasting Room and Kitchen Oceanside Executive Chef Luke Morganstern (www.orfila.com) supervises DreamKeepers clients
2/19
OrfilaTasting Room and Kitchen Oceanside Executive Chef Luke Morganstern (www.orfila.com) supervises DreamKeepers clients  (Robert_McKenzie)
Argie Demas, Victoria Pappas
3/19
Argie Demas, Victoria Pappas  (Robert_McKenzie)
Board member Mary Ashley Chenoweth, Turn Mental Health Systems Executive Vice President Melanie Carrion, Sandy Lund
4/19
Board member Mary Ashley Chenoweth, Turn Mental Health Systems Executive Vice President Melanie Carrion, Sandy Lund  (Robert_McKenzie)
Martina Dale, board member Alexis Ranglas-Behseta with Juliette, host Jeannie Ranglas
5/19
Martina Dale, board member Alexis Ranglas-Behseta with Juliette, host Jeannie Ranglas  (Robert_McKenzie)
Patti Slamon, Mornie Wolfson, Suzanna Hanselaar
6/19
Patti Slamon, Mornie Wolfson, Suzanna Hanselaar  (Robert_McKenzie)
Roya Parviz of www.satori-designs.com, Mattar Randazzo
7/19
Roya Parviz of www.satori-designs.com, Mattar Randazzo  (Robert_McKenzie)
Amanda Huynh, Emily Huynh
8/19
Amanda Huynh, Emily Huynh  (Robert_McKenzie)
Amanda Huynh, Emily Huynh
9/19
Amanda Huynh, Emily Huynh  (Robert_McKenzie)
Khara Serrato and Mariana Gomezllanos of www.KharaCollective.com, shoppers Melissa D'Amour, Irene Mylonas, Solveig Bassham
10/19
Khara Serrato and Mariana Gomezllanos of www.KharaCollective.com, shoppers Melissa D’Amour, Irene Mylonas, Solveig Bassham  (Robert_McKenzie)
Katherine Foster
11/19
Katherine Foster  (Robert_McKenzie)
Amanda Huynh, Emily Huynh
12/19
Amanda Huynh, Emily Huynh  (Robert_McKenzie)
Romin and Alexis Behseta with Juliette
13/19
Romin and Alexis Behseta with Juliette  (Robert_McKenzie)
Roya Parviz of www.satori-designs.com, Mattar Randazzo
14/19
Roya Parviz of www.satori-designs.com, Mattar Randazzo  (Robert_McKenzie)
Solveig Bassham, Melissa D'Amour, Avril Hibberd
15/19
Solveig Bassham, Melissa D’Amour, Avril Hibberd  (Robert_McKenzie)
Turn Mental Health Systems Executive Vice President Melanie Carrion, President/CEO James Callaghan, Jr., COO Dr. Wendy Broughton, FRC Program Manager Fabi Bellinger
16/19
Turn Mental Health Systems Executive Vice President Melanie Carrion, President/CEO James Callaghan, Jr., COO Dr. Wendy Broughton, FRC Program Manager Fabi Bellinger  (Robert_McKenzie)
Martina Dale, board member Alexis Ranglas-Behseta with Juliette, host Jeannie Ranglas
17/19
Martina Dale, board member Alexis Ranglas-Behseta with Juliette, host Jeannie Ranglas  (Robert_McKenzie)
Eileen Letts, board member Kristen Chenoweth, Carla Going, board member Kaiti Tate, President Sandi Chenoweth
18/19
Eileen Letts, board member Kristen Chenoweth, Carla Going, board member Kaiti Tate, President Sandi Chenoweth  (Robert_McKenzie)
Guests bidding on auction items
19/19
Guests bidding on auction items  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

DreamKeepers Project Inc. held its 17th annual Membership Appreciation Event “A Morning of Coffee, Food and Friends” Oct. 17 at a private residence in Rancho Santa Fe.

The event featured an exclusive cooking demonstration by celebrity chef Luke Morganstern of Dolce Pane e Vino in Rancho Santa Fe, as well as shopping with merchandise from favorite vendors featuring jewelry and artful items for the home.

DreamKeepers Project Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports the Family Recovery Center in Oceanside, which assists women in breaking the cycle of substance abuse. The FRC treats the needs of families through residential and outpatient treatment and continuing care. Visit dreamkeepersproject.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement