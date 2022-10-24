Annual DreamKeepers Membership Appreciation Event

DreamKeepers Project Inc. held its 17th annual Membership Appreciation Event “A Morning of Coffee, Food and Friends” Oct. 17 at a private residence in Rancho Santa Fe.

The event featured an exclusive cooking demonstration by celebrity chef Luke Morganstern of Dolce Pane e Vino in Rancho Santa Fe, as well as shopping with merchandise from favorite vendors featuring jewelry and artful items for the home.

DreamKeepers Project Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports the Family Recovery Center in Oceanside, which assists women in breaking the cycle of substance abuse. The FRC treats the needs of families through residential and outpatient treatment and continuing care. Visit dreamkeepersproject.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie