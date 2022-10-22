Adopt a Family Foundation holds ‘Outdoor Gala Under the Stars’

Adopt a Family Foundation held its annual “Outdoor Gala Under the Stars” at the Leichtag Foundation in Encinitas on Sept. 18. The event included entertainment by Shanee Zamir Halevi, a farm-to-table gourmet dinner, the program and a silent auction.

The event’s guests had the opportunity to bid on art and photography donated by some members of the Foundation’s committee as well as fabulous auction items donated by the community.

All proceeds from the Gala go toward supporting individuals and families in Israel dealing with the after-effects of terrorism, according to the Foundation’s website at www.adoptafamilyfoundation.org.

