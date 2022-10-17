Tournament raises funds for Sean Eduardo Sanchez (SES) Tennis Center

The 16th Annual Sean Eduardo Sanchez (SES) Tennis Center fundraising Pro-Am tennis tournament took place Oct. 16 at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe. Proceeds from the event will benefit the children enrolled in the SES Tennis Center located in Tecate, Mexico, (a California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization), which provides access to tennis lessons, tennis equipment and cross-border tournament transportation while also supporting the efforts of the Empty Cradle, a Southern California nonprofit organization that helps parents cope with the loss of an infant before, during or after birth. Visit emptycradle.org and sestenniscenter.org for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie