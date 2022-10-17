Advertisement
Tournament raises funds for Sean Eduardo Sanchez (SES) Tennis Center

1/13
Players check the score board  (Robert_McKenzie)
2/13
President/SES Founder Eduardo Sanchez, Siana, Kian, and Amelia Sanchez  (Robert_McKenzie)
3/13
Kevin and Laura Munkholm, with Heath and Hanna  (Robert_McKenzie)
4/13
Cliff and Briana Comfort with Rhodes  (Robert_McKenzie)
5/13
Sebastian Bader, Mike Brown  (Robert_McKenzie)
6/13
Cliff and Briana Comfort, Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club Head Pro Derek Miller  (Robert_McKenzie)
7/13
Woody Yocom, Christy Panter, Kelly and David Warren  (Robert_McKenzie)
8/13
Andre Wakefield, Eugenio Gonzalez, Kian Sanchez  (Robert_McKenzie)
9/13
Alec Musser, Paige Press, Scott Sepkovic  (Robert_McKenzie)
10/13
Mackenzie, Melissa and Mark Blevins  (Robert_McKenzie)
11/13
Kian Sanchez, Siana Sanchez, Amelia Sanchez, Gail Robinson  (Robert_McKenzie)
12/13
Jeff Bivens, Roman Shenkiryk, Mathieu Josserand, Dominic Smith  (Robert_McKenzie)
13/13
Dara Berger, Lisa Levenson, Valerie Hill, Pia Laborde  (Robert_McKenzie)
The 16th Annual Sean Eduardo Sanchez (SES) Tennis Center fundraising Pro-Am tennis tournament took place Oct. 16 at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe. Proceeds from the event will benefit the children enrolled in the SES Tennis Center located in Tecate, Mexico, (a California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization), which provides access to tennis lessons, tennis equipment and cross-border tournament transportation while also supporting the efforts of the Empty Cradle, a Southern California nonprofit organization that helps parents cope with the loss of an infant before, during or after birth. Visit emptycradle.org and sestenniscenter.org for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

