Red Envelope Day held at R. Roger Rowe School

Red envelope day participants and students
1/15
Red envelope day participants and students  (Robert_McKenzie)
Co-chair Kate Butler picks up a red envelope
2/15
Co-chair Kate Butler picks up a red envelope  (Robert_McKenzie)
A high five from the eagle
3/15
A high five from the eagle  (Robert_McKenzie)
Mark, Brooke
4/15
Mark, Brooke  (Robert_McKenzie)
Fifth grade teachers April Block and April Goodspeed
5/15
Fifth grade teachers April Block and April Goodspeed  (Robert_McKenzie)
Mila, Evelyn
6/15
Mila, Evelyn  (Robert_McKenzie)
Facilities director Jeff Pitt, RSF Education Foundation board trustees Diane Solomon, co-chair Kate Butler, and Ashley Haase, RSFSD board President Jee Manghani
7/15
Facilities director Jeff Pitt, RSF Education Foundation board trustees Diane Solomon, co-chair Kate Butler, and Ashley Haase, RSFSD board President Jee Manghani  (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF Education Foundation board co-chair Todd Bennett and Reese
8/15
RSF Education Foundation board co-chair Todd Bennett and Reese  (Robert_McKenzie)
Volunteers Claire, Duke, Scotty, Loren and Frankie
9/15
Volunteers Claire, Duke, Scotty, Loren and Frankie  (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF Education Foundation board trustee Ashley Haase hands out donut treats
10/15
RSF Education Foundation board trustee Ashley Haase hands out donut treats  (Robert_McKenzie)
Anatam Kaur with Arjun and Taj
11/15
Anatam Kaur with Arjun and Taj  (Robert_McKenzie)
Dan Brown with Lyla and Luci
12/15
Dan Brown with Lyla and Luci  (Robert_McKenzie)
Principal Megan Loh, RSF Superintendent Donna Tripi
13/15
Principal Megan Loh, RSF Superintendent Donna Tripi  (Robert_McKenzie)
Julianna, Jack, Killian
14/15
Julianna, Jack, Killian  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kerry Vinci with Shane and Rory
15/15
Kerry Vinci with Shane and Rory  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation held its annual Red Envelope Day event Oct. 14.

R. Roger Rowe parent parents dropped off their annual donations to RSFEF volunteers outside the school.

RSF Education Foundation annual fundraising provides approximately 9% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes.

The Education Foundation annual grant helps fund the district’s individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students.

For more information about the Education Foundation, contact RSFEF Co-Chair Kate Butler at chair@rsfef.org

Photos by Robert McKenzie

