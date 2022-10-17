Red Envelope Day held at R. Roger Rowe School

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation held its annual Red Envelope Day event Oct. 14.

R. Roger Rowe parent parents dropped off their annual donations to RSFEF volunteers outside the school.

RSF Education Foundation annual fundraising provides approximately 9% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes.

The Education Foundation annual grant helps fund the district’s individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students.

For more information about the Education Foundation, contact RSFEF Co-Chair Kate Butler at chair@rsfef.org

Photos by Robert McKenzie

