Face Foundation golfs to help provide life-saving animal care
The helicopter lands after the “ball drop” at the FACE Foundation Golf Tournament at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club
Duane Mataczynski, Scott Ripperton (jon clark)
Greg Velasquez, Eddie Colson (jon clark)
Cini Robb, Gina Jordan (jon clark)
Brett Bittel, Len Almalech, Lee Kaplan (jon clark)
Marie Green, Maria Delgado, Lauren Reynolds, Natalie Soracco (jon clark)
Eric Osmundson, Greg Mech, Matthew Birkett (jon clark)
Dana Kenney, Christine Spencer, Sandra den Uijl, Denae Davis (jon clark)
Cini Robb, Gina Jordan (jon clark)
Monica Massey, Aimee Hittinger, Cini Robb and Rica (jon clark)
Volunteer Macklin with Glory Bee (jon clark)
Monica Massey (jon clark)
Marie Green, Maria Delgado, Lauren Reynolds, Natalie Soracco (jon clark)
Duane Mataczynski, Scott Ripperton (jon clark)
Monica Massey, Aimee Hittinger, Cini Robb and Rica (jon clark)
Maria Delgado, Mark Lass, Philip Cameron (jon clark)
Ed Colson, Kevin Nguyen (jon clark)
Brian Hinds, Steve Quayle (jon clark)
The “ball drop” at the FACE Foundation Golf Tournament at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club (jon clark)
Michelle Robbins, Monica Massey, Missy Cameron (jon clark)
Francie Free, Terry Matthews (jon clark)
Eddie Colson (jon clark)
The “ball drop” at the FACE Foundation Golf Tournament at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club (jon clark)
Francie Free, Terry Matthews (jon clark)
Aimee Hittinger and Duane Mataczynski with Berkley (jon clark)
Michelle Robbins, Monica Massey, Missy Cameron (jon clark)
Matthew Birkett, Cini Robb, Jarrett Bostwick, Todd Walters (jon clark)
Brett Bittel, Len Almalech, Lee Kaplan (jon clark)
Players sign in at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club (jon clark)
Jerry Pedigo, David Koravos (jon clark)
Joe Leone (jon clark)
Larry Spitcaufsky, Randy LaChance (jon clark)
Aimee Hittinger with Berkley
The helicoper after the “ball drop” at the FACE Foundation Golf Tournament
The Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE) held its 11th Invitational Dog-Friendly Golf Tournament Oct. 10 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.
Hosted by philanthropists Cini and Ira Robb, the event provides golfers the unique chance to experience having their dog on the course, while supporting FACE and its mission to save pets and help families. Visit face4pets.org for more information.
Photos by Jon Clark
