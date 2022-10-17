Advertisement
Face Foundation golfs to help provide life-saving animal care

The helicopter lands after the "ball drop" at the FACE Foundation Golf Tournament at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club
1/34
The helicopter lands after the “ball drop” at the FACE Foundation Golf Tournament at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club 
Duane Mataczynski, Scott Ripperton
2/34
Duane Mataczynski, Scott Ripperton  (jon clark)
Greg Velasquez, Eddie Colson
3/34
Greg Velasquez, Eddie Colson  (jon clark)
Cini Robb, Gina Jordan
4/34
Cini Robb, Gina Jordan  (jon clark)
Brett Bittel, Len Almalech, Lee Kaplan
5/34
Brett Bittel, Len Almalech, Lee Kaplan  (jon clark)
Marie Green, Maria Delgado, Lauren Reynolds, Natalie Soracco
6/34
Marie Green, Maria Delgado, Lauren Reynolds, Natalie Soracco  (jon clark)
Eric Osmundson, Greg Mech, Matthew Birkett
7/34
Eric Osmundson, Greg Mech, Matthew Birkett  (jon clark)
Dana Kenney, Christine Spencer, Sandra den Uijl, Denae Davis
8/34
Dana Kenney, Christine Spencer, Sandra den Uijl, Denae Davis  (jon clark)
Cini Robb, Gina Jordan
9/34
Cini Robb, Gina Jordan  (jon clark)
Monica Massey, Aimee Hittinger, Cini Robb and Rica
10/34
Monica Massey, Aimee Hittinger, Cini Robb and Rica  (jon clark)
Volunteer Macklin with Glory Bee
11/34
Volunteer Macklin with Glory Bee  (jon clark)
Monica Massey
12/34
Monica Massey  (jon clark)
Marie Green, Maria Delgado, Lauren Reynolds, Natalie Soracco
13/34
Marie Green, Maria Delgado, Lauren Reynolds, Natalie Soracco  (jon clark)
Duane Mataczynski, Scott Ripperton
14/34
Duane Mataczynski, Scott Ripperton  (jon clark)
Monica Massey, Aimee Hittinger, Cini Robb and Rica
15/34
Monica Massey, Aimee Hittinger, Cini Robb and Rica  (jon clark)
Maria Delgado, Mark Lass, Philip Cameron
16/34
Maria Delgado, Mark Lass, Philip Cameron  (jon clark)
Ed Colson, Kevin Nguyen
17/34
Ed Colson, Kevin Nguyen  (jon clark)
Brian Hinds, Steve Quayle
18/34
Brian Hinds, Steve Quayle  (jon clark)
The "ball drop" at the FACE Foundation Golf Tournament at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club
19/34
The “ball drop” at the FACE Foundation Golf Tournament at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club  (jon clark)
Michelle Robbins, Monica Massey, Missy Cameron
20/34
Michelle Robbins, Monica Massey, Missy Cameron  (jon clark)
Francie Free, Terry Matthews
21/34
Francie Free, Terry Matthews  (jon clark)
Eddie Colson
22/34
Eddie Colson  (jon clark)
The "ball drop" at the FACE Foundation Golf Tournament at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club
23/34
The “ball drop” at the FACE Foundation Golf Tournament at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club  (jon clark)
Francie Free, Terry Matthews
24/34
Francie Free, Terry Matthews  (jon clark)
Aimee Hittinger and Duane Mataczynski with Berkley
25/34
Aimee Hittinger and Duane Mataczynski with Berkley  (jon clark)
Michelle Robbins, Monica Massey, Missy Cameron
26/34
Michelle Robbins, Monica Massey, Missy Cameron  (jon clark)
Matthew Birkett, Cini Robb, Jarrett Bostwick, Todd Walters
27/34
Matthew Birkett, Cini Robb, Jarrett Bostwick, Todd Walters  (jon clark)
Brett Bittel, Len Almalech, Lee Kaplan
28/34
Brett Bittel, Len Almalech, Lee Kaplan  (jon clark)
Players sign in at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club
29/34
Players sign in at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club  (jon clark)
Jerry Pedigo, David Koravos
30/34
Jerry Pedigo, David Koravos  (jon clark)
Joe Leone
31/34
Joe Leone  (jon clark)
Larry Spitcaufsky, Randy LaChance
32/34
Larry Spitcaufsky, Randy LaChance  (jon clark)
Aimee Hittinger with Berkley
33/34
Aimee Hittinger with Berkley 
The helicoper after the "ball drop" at the FACE Foundation Golf Tournament
34/34
The helicoper after the “ball drop” at the FACE Foundation Golf Tournament 
The Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE) held its 11th Invitational Dog-Friendly Golf Tournament Oct. 10 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

Hosted by philanthropists Cini and Ira Robb, the event provides golfers the unique chance to experience having their dog on the course, while supporting FACE and its mission to save pets and help families. Visit face4pets.org for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark

