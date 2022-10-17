Boogie 4 Babies concert benefits Miracle Babies

Miracle Babies, a nonprofit organization whose mission is dedicated to helping perinatal mothers and their families during their time of need by providing transportation, mental health assistance and supportive services, held Boogie 4 Babies, a fundraising concert at the Belly Up in Solana Beach on Oct. 15. The event featured a hosted cocktail reception, dinner, live entertainment, a live auction, and dancing to live music by ABBA LA. Visit miraclebabies.org

Photos by Robert McKenznie