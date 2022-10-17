Advertisement
Boogie 4 Babies concert benefits Miracle Babies

Majid and Sue Mortazavi, Natalie Daneshmand, Miracle Babies President/Co-founder Marjan Mortazavi
Susy Doole, Shaniefa Dryden, Valerie Harmon
Rocio Flynn, Sue Mortazavi, seated are Sanika Neurgaonkar, Abeer Hage, Chad Hage
Susy Doole, Shaniefa Dryden and Valerie Harmon celebrate 70's style
Neda Noorani, Sandra Maas, Sheila Nellis, Sophia Alsadek, Miracle Babies President/Co-founder Marjan Mortazavi, Ellise Coit, Patti Holmes
Tyler Huff, Miracle Babies President/Co-founder Marjan Mortazavi, Perinatologist Dr. Arij Faksh
Miracle Babies is dedicated to helping perinatal mothers and their families during their time of need by providing transportation, mental health assistance and supportive services.
Sarah and Steve King, Ashley and Nathan King, Aren Canras, Morgan King
Lenny Widegren, Christian Klikovits, Diana Widegren, Frank Giustino
Linda Shelton, Dr. Margo Emami, Stephanie Kourie, Lisa and Ben Arnold
Priscila Bickford, Karla Pinckes, Valerie Robbins, Michelle Mierzwa
Bill Schiff, Irene Kivlen, Clinton Walters, Vince Heald
Miracle babies
Miracle Babies President/Co-founder Marjan Mortazavi, sponsor Joan Waitt
Judy Rowles, Sandra Maas, Patti Holmes
Genaro and Veronica Dela Rosa
Bianca Shaw, Natalie Daneshmand, Megan Lynn
Sophia Alsadek, Linda and Andrew Shelton
Photo of a miracle baby
Miracle Babies, a nonprofit organization whose mission is dedicated to helping perinatal mothers and their families during their time of need by providing transportation, mental health assistance and supportive services, held Boogie 4 Babies, a fundraising concert at the Belly Up in Solana Beach on Oct. 15. The event featured a hosted cocktail reception, dinner, live entertainment, a live auction, and dancing to live music by ABBA LA. Visit miraclebabies.org

Photos by Robert McKenznie

