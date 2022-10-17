Boogie 4 Babies concert benefits Miracle Babies
Majid and Sue Mortazavi, Natalie Daneshmand, Miracle Babies President/Co-founder Marjan Mortazavi (Robert_McKenzie)
Susy Doole, Shaniefa Dryden, Valerie Harmon (Robert_McKenzie)
Rocio Flynn, Sue Mortazavi, seated are Sanika Neurgaonkar, Abeer Hage, Chad Hage (Robert_McKenzie)
Susy Doole, Shaniefa Dryden and Valerie Harmon celebrate 70’s style (Robert_McKenzie)
Neda Noorani, Sandra Maas, Sheila Nellis, Sophia Alsadek, Miracle Babies President/Co-founder Marjan Mortazavi, Ellise Coit, Patti Holmes (Robert_McKenzie)
Tyler Huff, Miracle Babies President/Co-founder Marjan Mortazavi, Perinatologist Dr. Arij Faksh (Robert_McKenzie)
Miracle Babies is dedicated to helping perinatal mothers and their families during their time of need by providing transportation, mental health assistance and supportive services. (Robert_McKenzie)
Sarah and Steve King, Ashley and Nathan King, Aren Canras, Morgan King (Robert_McKenzie)
Lenny Widegren, Christian Klikovits, Diana Widegren, Frank Giustino (Robert_McKenzie)
Linda Shelton, Dr. Margo Emami, Stephanie Kourie, Lisa and Ben Arnold (Robert_McKenzie)
Priscila Bickford, Karla Pinckes, Valerie Robbins, Michelle Mierzwa (Robert_McKenzie)
Bill Schiff, Irene Kivlen, Clinton Walters, Vince Heald (Robert_McKenzie)
Miracle babies (Robert_McKenzie)
Miracle Babies President/Co-founder Marjan Mortazavi, sponsor Joan Waitt (Robert_McKenzie)
Judy Rowles, Sandra Maas, Patti Holmes (Robert_McKenzie)
Genaro and Veronica Dela Rosa (Robert_McKenzie)
Bianca Shaw, Natalie Daneshmand, Megan Lynn (Robert_McKenzie)
Sophia Alsadek, Linda and Andrew Shelton (Robert_McKenzie)
Photo of a miracle baby (Robert_McKenzie)
Miracle Babies, a nonprofit organization whose mission is dedicated to helping perinatal mothers and their families during their time of need by providing transportation, mental health assistance and supportive services, held Boogie 4 Babies, a fundraising concert at the Belly Up in Solana Beach on Oct. 15. The event featured a hosted cocktail reception, dinner, live entertainment, a live auction, and dancing to live music by ABBA LA. Visit miraclebabies.org
Photos by Robert McKenznie
