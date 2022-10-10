RSF Historical Society hosts Fandango
The 2022 Rancho Days Fandango sponsored by the RSF Historical Society
Jennifer Nelson, Bibbi Herrmann
Cindy Wuthrich, Holly Manion
Cindy Wuthrich, Holly Manion
Victoria and Monica Moreland
Shannon and Catherine Lee
April Mosebrook, Jill Clotfelter
April Mosebrook, Jill Clotfelter
The Harmony Grove Band provided musical entertainment
Alicia and Mark Davis
Larry and Anne McCarthy, Roger and Diana Van Duzer
Linda Hahn, Mary Van Anda
RSF Historical Society Executive Director Emily Fawcett with Rich Clyne
A taco bar was available for those attending the Fandango
Jenna Hambrick and Reeves
Catherine Fox, Cutter Clotfelter, Bassim and Seidy Hamadeh
Reeves with Gala Yayla
Susie Ault, Peggy Brooks, Terri Chivetta, Kim Snyder
The Burgess family
The Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society held its popular Fandango event Oct. 7 during the Rancho Days celebration weekend. The event featured live music from Harmony Grove, a full taco bar, beverages, tours of La Flecha House and more. Visit rsfhs.org for more information.
Photos by Jon Clark
