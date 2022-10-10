Advertisement
Rancho Days: ‘Family Fun Day’

1/31
The Wooten family 
2/31
Mila Crum and Abby Imhoff 
3/31
The Wooten family 
4/31
Aria and Natalia Nunes 
5/31
The Carretta family  (jon clark)
6/31
Sienna Valentine watches over the goat  (jon clark)
7/31
Peter Tomson and president Paulette Britton were on hand to welcome families on behalf of the RSF Rotary  (jon clark)
8/31
ZB Savoy provided musical entertainment  (jon clark)
9/31
Sirius and Quinn Yoo  (jon clark)
10/31
The Carretta family  (jon clark)
11/31
Samira and Leya Alfi pet the bunnies  (jon clark)
12/31
Tyler and Violet Bray watched the bunnies in baskets  (jon clark)
13/31
Tommy Kim with an alpaca  (jon clark)
14/31
Tyler and Violet Bray watched the bunnies in baskets  (jon clark)
15/31
Ducks in the petting zoo  (jon clark)
16/31
The Carretta family  (jon clark)
17/31
Natalia Nunes, Monica Moreland, Jennifer Valentine, Tara VandenBerg  (jon clark)
18/31
Aria and Natalia Nunes  (jon clark)
19/31
Peter Tomson and president Paulette Britton were on hand to welcome families on behalf of the RSF Rotary  (jon clark)
20/31
The Wooten family  (jon clark)
21/31
Tommy Kim and Hudson Lee  (jon clark)
22/31
The Dinnen family and the Chen family  (jon clark)
23/31
The Dinnen family and the Chen family  (jon clark)
24/31
Makayla Skelton and Nick Fulsher helped with setup  (jon clark)
25/31
Teresa Penunuri and Justin Harrod were on hand to welcome families on behalf of the Santa Fe Irrigation District  (jon clark)
26/31
Aria and Natalia Nunes  (jon clark)
27/31
Samira and Leya Alfi pet the bunnies  (jon clark)
28/31
Natalia Nunes, Monica Moreland, Jennifer Valentine, Tara VandenBerg  (jon clark)
29/31
Rancho Days Family Fun Day was held on the village green  (jon clark)
30/31
Lisha from Happy Hearts Face Painting paints a special design on Viviane VandenBerg  (jon clark)
31/31
The Carretta family  (jon clark)
RSF families and friends enjoyed a variety of activities at the Rancho Santa Fe Association’s “Family Fun Day’ held Oct. 8 on the Village Green. The event was part of several Rancho Days festivities held Oct. 6-9. Rancho Days is an annual tradition that “celebrates local nonprofit organizations, community connection and the historical nature of Rancho Santa Fe,” according to an RSF Association news release.

Photos by Jon Clark

