The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club’s 8th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe drew a large number of food lovers and supporters to the event held Oct. 9 on the lawns of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.

The event, which was one of the Rancho Days events held Oct. 6-9, featured pours from 30 vintners, brewers and distilleries alongside 20 restaurants which offered a wide variety of delectable cuisine. One-hundred percent of net proceeds will benefit the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Foundation. Rotarians provide community service to both local and international communities. Visit rsfrotary.com.

Photos by Jon Clark