8th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe

Adah Almutairi, Amy Galvan, Lily Bim, Marina Smith
Amy Wardak, Krista Goryl, Leslie Kelly
Dr. Marty Fallor, Anya Gorban
Rachael Frankino, Amber Mied
Rochelle Eisenberg, Katherine Foster
Marian Benassi, Patrick Galvin, Linda Howard
Cindy and Max Wuthrich
Guests sign in for The Taste of Rancho Santa Fe
Hubert Pilloud, Roshanak Clune
John Burr, Stephen Justice
Stephen Riley, Holly Manion
Debra Hosterman, Brigitte Adams, Sue Graham, Doug Hosterman
Paulette Britton, Sophia Alsadek, Susie Callahan, Katie Hawkes, Belinda Razon
Nicky and Mike Taylor
Ashley Codine, Gason Guerrera, Kathryn Peraza with Bonita, Zeena Foteh
Front: Duke and Frankie Wormmeester; Back: Greg Wormmeester, Tim Cusac, Katherine Zabloudil
Ashley Tatum, Catryn Fowler, Suzan Holcomb, Bart Stewart, Marty Stroiman
Tatiana Novick, Michel Morlas, Signia Graham
Hubert Pilloud, Roshanak Clune
Denise Mueller, Scott Endsley
2022 Taste of Rancho Santa Fe event took place on the lawns of the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe
Olga and Vlad Alldosh, Leo and Margarita Margolin
Front: Duke and Frankie Wormmeester; Back: Greg Wormmeester, Tim Cusac, Katherine Zabloudil
Robin Chappelow, Ana Boesky
Annie Finch, Lisa Pedersen, Trip Morey
Heather Manion, Mary Murray, Susie Callahan, Donna and Don Fipps
Stephen Riley, Holly Manion
Johnny Jones, Dana Golshan, Peter Tomson, Eli Feghali
2022 Taste of Rancho Santa Fe event took place on the lawns of the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe
2022 Taste of Rancho Santa Fe at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe
Don Shadrow, Zarmine Meguerian, Peggy Donahue
Kari Deburgh, Jim Kear, Judy Judy
Luawanna Hallstrom, Shannon Snyder, Nathan Poole, Bridgett Granados, Michele Grust
Heather Manion, Sharrie Woods, Luis Carranza, Sandy Dodge
Reed Kaestner, Connie Pittard, Dan Pittard, Joan Kaestner, Taylor Crouch
2022 Taste of Rancho Santa Fe at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe
John Burr, Stephen Justice
Reed Kaestner, Connie Pittard
Amy Connor, Barbara Kyriollos, Tom Koss, Karen Jassoy, Judy Rowles, Robert Jassoy, Steve Rowles
Rachael Frankino, Amber Mied
Michel Morlas, Signia Graham, Tatiana Novick
Margot Wallace, Don Meredith, Belinda Razon
Paulette Britton, Sophia Alsadek, Susie Callahan, Katie Hawkes, Belinda Razon
Rick Nestor tries a sample during the Taste of Rancho Santa Fe event
Ray Taraz, Dr. Marty Fallor
Rochelle Eisenberg, Katherine Foster
Lisa Weiss, Aleko and Emily Souliotes, Rand Christensen
Nicky and Mike Taylor
Karina Lion, Thom Tullis
Dan and Chris Gensler, Donna and Don Fipps
Debra Hosterman, Brigitte Adams, Sue Graham, Doug Hosterman
Elisa Jaime, Adah Almutairi, Marina and Steven Smith, Ana Boesky
The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club’s 8th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe drew a large number of food lovers and supporters to the event held Oct. 9 on the lawns of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.

The event, which was one of the Rancho Days events held Oct. 6-9, featured pours from 30 vintners, brewers and distilleries alongside 20 restaurants which offered a wide variety of delectable cuisine. One-hundred percent of net proceeds will benefit the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Foundation. Rotarians provide community service to both local and international communities. Visit rsfrotary.com.

Photos by Jon Clark

