Tea3 Foundation hosts golf tournament benefit
Volunteers Nancy Krall, Kelly Flowers, Connie Sourapas, Brenda Ianniciello, board member Niki Tesak, Jody Pinchin (Robert_McKenzie)
Artist Laura Yelin with Sunset in the Desert, Tea3 Advisory Committee member Susan Leonard (Robert_McKenzie)
Tea3 Advisory Committee member Susan Leonard, Brandon Walker, sponsor Sandy Bonar (www.HungrySquirrel.com), sponsor Adam Pickens (www.APFitness413.com), Brenda Iannicielo (Robert_McKenzie)
Event Chair/Tea3 Treasurer Deana Ingalls, board member Niki Tesak, event co-chair/ Secretary Gina Jordan, President Sandra den Uijl, VP of Events Pooneh Namzei (Robert_McKenzie)
Bev Trudeau, Jim and Pam Risoleo, Kathy and Joe Colarusso (Robert_McKenzie)
Susan Newell, Frances Splinter, best dressed team Judith Judy and Estelle Graff (Robert_McKenzie)
Sue Drawdy, Kelvin Jensen, Brandon Will, Shari Cirkus (Robert_McKenzie)
Tom and Jo Knight (Robert_McKenzie)
Volunteers Ellen Smiley, Ken Meade (Robert_McKenzie)
Edgar den Uijl, Al Jordan, Dan Klunk, David Trice (Robert_McKenzie)
Michael McCormick (Robert_McKenzie)
Barbara Stolz, Susan Rillie (Robert_McKenzie)
Event Chair/Tea3 Treasurer Deana Ingalls, event co-chair/ Secretary Gina Jordan, Friends of San Pasqual Academy board members Kathy Lathrum and Teri Summerhays (Robert_McKenzie)
Jeff Hiyashi, Eric Liu, Guy Allen (Robert_McKenzie)
The Tea3 Foundation is at it once again. Its mission is the giving of time, talent or treasure to children, military and animal foundations. On Sept. 19, the Tea3 Foundation hosted a golf tournament at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe to support the San Pasqual Academy. Supporting the San Pasqual Academy fulfills one of the objectives of the Tea3 Foundation that fosters the development of the community’s youth.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
