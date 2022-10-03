Tea3 Foundation hosts golf tournament benefit

The Tea3 Foundation is at it once again. Its mission is the giving of time, talent or treasure to children, military and animal foundations. On Sept. 19, the Tea3 Foundation hosted a golf tournament at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe to support the San Pasqual Academy. Supporting the San Pasqual Academy fulfills one of the objectives of the Tea3 Foundation that fosters the development of the community’s youth.

Photos by Robert McKenzie