‘Opening Day’ event kicks off Rancho Santa Fe Open

One week before the WTA 500-level San Diego Open plays host to some of the world’s top women’s players at Barnes Tennis Center, the Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club is hosting the second annual Rancho Santa Fe Open Oct. 3-9. Debuting last fall, the Rancho Santa Fe Open is part of the USTA Pro Circuit and ITF World Tour and offers $80,000 in prize money, as well as valuable WTA World Tour ranking points.

The RSF Open’s “Opening Day” festivities kicked off the tournament Sept. 30. The night included an opening ceremony and sponsor recognition, pro doubles exhibition, and appetizers and drinks with the community and incoming players.

For more information, check out the tournament’s website bit.ly/3RRZ27a