Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

‘Opening Day’ event kicks off Rancho Santa Fe Open

Open participants - Caroline Dolehide, Vicky Duval, CoCo Vandeweghe, Allie DeNike, Jordyn McBride, Solymar Colling, Katherine Hui, Megan McCray
1/12
Open participants - Caroline Dolehide, Vicky Duval, CoCo Vandeweghe, Allie DeNike, Jordyn McBride, Solymar Colling, Katherine Hui, Megan McCray  (Robert_McKenzie)
Allie DeNike and Coco Vandeweghe teamed up for the exhibition doubles match
2/12
Allie DeNike and Coco Vandeweghe teamed up for the exhibition doubles match  (Robert_McKenzie)
Dan and Kameron Comstock, Brittney Matzinger, Jenna Daley
3/12
Dan and Kameron Comstock, Brittney Matzinger, Jenna Daley  (Robert_McKenzie)
Scott DeNike, Matthew, Ashley, Lynn Ziegenfuss, Marilyn Carpenter, Dan DeNike
4/12
Scott DeNike, Matthew, Ashley, Lynn Ziegenfuss, Marilyn Carpenter, Dan DeNike  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jesse DePonte, Marcus Drews, Rob DeCicco, sponsor Dr. Aislyn Nelson (www.SkinintheGameConsulting.com)
5/12
Jesse DePonte, Marcus Drews, Rob DeCicco, sponsor Dr. Aislyn Nelson (www.SkinintheGameConsulting.com)  (Robert_McKenzie)
Team Coco and Allie supporters
6/12
Team Coco and Allie supporters  (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF Association Manager Christy Whalen, Chris Finkelson, Board Vice President Stacey Pennington, RSFTC General Manager John Chanfreau, Birgitte Bradshaw, Director of Tennis Derek Miller
7/12
RSF Association Manager Christy Whalen, Chris Finkelson, Board Vice President Stacey Pennington, RSFTC General Manager John Chanfreau, Birgitte Bradshaw, Director of Tennis Derek Miller  (Robert_McKenzie)
The spectators witnessed some amazing shots!
8/12
The spectators witnessed some amazing shots!  (Robert_McKenzie)
Linda Gallagher, Anne Case, Krista Young, Kris Leedom
9/12
Linda Gallagher, Anne Case, Krista Young, Kris Leedom  (Robert_McKenzie)
Rick and Tricia Bothmer, Kathy Colarusso, Ruth Tumini
10/12
Rick and Tricia Bothmer, Kathy Colarusso, Ruth Tumini  (Robert_McKenzie)
Stacie Hunt, Julie Swartz, Joni Gurrola
11/12
Stacie Hunt, Julie Swartz, Joni Gurrola  (Robert_McKenzie)
Matt and Rebecca Peterson
12/12
Matt and Rebecca Peterson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

One week before the WTA 500-level San Diego Open plays host to some of the world’s top women’s players at Barnes Tennis Center, the Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club is hosting the second annual Rancho Santa Fe Open Oct. 3-9. Debuting last fall, the Rancho Santa Fe Open is part of the USTA Pro Circuit and ITF World Tour and offers $80,000 in prize money, as well as valuable WTA World Tour ranking points.

The RSF Open’s “Opening Day” festivities kicked off the tournament Sept. 30. The night included an opening ceremony and sponsor recognition, pro doubles exhibition, and appetizers and drinks with the community and incoming players.

For more information, check out the tournament’s website bit.ly/3RRZ27a

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement