Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Make-A-Wish San Diego holds record-breaking fundraiser

Jon and Suzanne Husby (she's Make-A-Wish San Diego CEO), Richard Davis (Make-A-Wish America CEO), Dr. Diana Breister and David Bialis (he's Make-A-Wish San Diego board chair)
1/21
Jon and Suzanne Husby (she’s Make-A-Wish San Diego CEO), Richard Davis (Make-A-Wish America CEO), Dr. Diana Breister and David Bialis (he’s Make-A-Wish San Diego board chair)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jeffrey and Dana Vandersip (she's Make-A-Wish San Diego chief development officer), Heather Ginsky (Make-A-Wish San Diego senior manager of corporate and community partnerships), Stefanie Munoz (Make-A-Wish San Diego director of donor relations), Nicole and Kevin Noar (donors)
2/21
Jeffrey and Dana Vandersip (she’s Make-A-Wish San Diego chief development officer), Heather Ginsky (Make-A-Wish San Diego senior manager of corporate and community partnerships), Stefanie Munoz (Make-A-Wish San Diego director of donor relations), Nicole and Kevin Noar (donors)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Musical entertainment during the wine tasting reception
3/21
Musical entertainment during the wine tasting reception  (Vincent Andrunas)
Erin and James Simpson (key event sponsor), Presley Alarcon (Wish Kid Ambassador), Ashley Binggeli
4/21
Erin and James Simpson (key event sponsor), Presley Alarcon (Wish Kid Ambassador), Ashley Binggeli  (Vincent Andrunas)
Event committee members: Kathy Baird, Dai Logan, Lisa Paul-Hill, Katie Wood, Petra Ives, Tracie Hogencamp, Lisa Clifford
5/21
Event committee members: Kathy Baird, Dai Logan, Lisa Paul-Hill, Katie Wood, Petra Ives, Tracie Hogencamp, Lisa Clifford  (Vincent Andrunas)
Michael Kosty, Sandra Warken, Libby and Michael Flynn
6/21
Michael Kosty, Sandra Warken, Libby and Michael Flynn  (Vincent Andrunas)
Stilt walkers Dan Claytor and Ashley Alexander
7/21
Stilt walkers Dan Claytor and Ashley Alexander  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kathleen Rooney, Lisa Pedersen, Bill Jech, Dr. DeAnn Carey
8/21
Kathleen Rooney, Lisa Pedersen, Bill Jech, Dr. DeAnn Carey  (Vincent Andrunas)
Shaun Pitts, Sarah Andrew, Cheryl Tomaiko, Angel and Brad Hacker
9/21
Shaun Pitts, Sarah Andrew, Cheryl Tomaiko, Angel and Brad Hacker  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kate and Dick Kelley, Missy Crawford
10/21
Kate and Dick Kelley, Missy Crawford  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ryan and Cynthia Kiesel, Jennifer and Justin Tomlin
11/21
Ryan and Cynthia Kiesel, Jennifer and Justin Tomlin  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jeff Matthews, Val Myers, Molly Brooks, Dave Wiegel
12/21
Jeff Matthews, Val Myers, Molly Brooks, Dave Wiegel  (Vincent Andrunas)
Michelle Utter, Robin Lipka, Tiffany Scarborough, Melissa Silva, Sue Neshat, Jean Stelter
13/21
Michelle Utter, Robin Lipka, Tiffany Scarborough, Melissa Silva, Sue Neshat, Jean Stelter  (Vincent Andrunas)
Rob Machado, Justin Machado, Dai Logan, Jamie Machado, Kathy Colarusso, Eric Logan
14/21
Rob Machado, Justin Machado, Dai Logan, Jamie Machado, Kathy Colarusso, Eric Logan  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sonia Orlando, Xochitl Ruiz, Neandra Klaren, Nanci Porter
15/21
Sonia Orlando, Xochitl Ruiz, Neandra Klaren, Nanci Porter  (Vincent Andrunas)
Nathan Hughes, Elise Salverda, Trevor Outman
16/21
Nathan Hughes, Elise Salverda, Trevor Outman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Debra Roberts, Laura Hart, Rich and Wendy Clarke, Elisabeth Cullington
17/21
Debra Roberts, Laura Hart, Rich and Wendy Clarke, Elisabeth Cullington  (Vincent Andrunas)
Angela and William Tseng, Ketso Xaysanapannha, Sandra Lanzel
18/21
Angela and William Tseng, Ketso Xaysanapannha, Sandra Lanzel  (Vincent Andrunas)
Steven and Leslee Witt, Judi and Basil Witt
19/21
Steven and Leslee Witt, Judi and Basil Witt  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sabrina Nyswonger, Leu Lopez, Lexie Georggin
20/21
Sabrina Nyswonger, Leu Lopez, Lexie Georggin  (Vincent Andrunas)
Leilani Wheaton, Mary Perry, Dwayne and Berrie Hamby, Teddy Santos
21/21
Leilani Wheaton, Mary Perry, Dwayne and Berrie Hamby, Teddy Santos  (Vincent Andrunas)
Share

Make-A-Wish San Diego held its “Wine & Wishes Gala” Sept. 22 at Fairmont Grand Del Mar.

The fundraiser raised a record-breaking $825,000 (and counting) in a single night. The “Remembering Joy”-themed event raised funds to grant more than 80 future wishes to children with critical illnesses in San Diego.

The gala provided guests with a selection of fine wines from California winemakers thanks to event partner Meritage Wine Market. Event co-emcees included Steven Luke, news anchor with NBC 7 San Diego, and wish kid Julia. Wish kids inspired many aspects of the event from a beautiful play structure on site during wine tastings, drawings that were brought to life for recent wishes, and even the dessert was inspired by a talented wish kid with culinary aspirations. Visit www.sandiego.wish.org for more information on Make-A-Wish San Diego.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement