Make-A-Wish San Diego holds record-breaking fundraiser

Make-A-Wish San Diego held its “Wine & Wishes Gala” Sept. 22 at Fairmont Grand Del Mar.

The fundraiser raised a record-breaking $825,000 (and counting) in a single night. The “Remembering Joy”-themed event raised funds to grant more than 80 future wishes to children with critical illnesses in San Diego.

The gala provided guests with a selection of fine wines from California winemakers thanks to event partner Meritage Wine Market. Event co-emcees included Steven Luke, news anchor with NBC 7 San Diego, and wish kid Julia. Wish kids inspired many aspects of the event from a beautiful play structure on site during wine tastings, drawings that were brought to life for recent wishes, and even the dessert was inspired by a talented wish kid with culinary aspirations. Visit www.sandiego.wish.org for more information on Make-A-Wish San Diego.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas