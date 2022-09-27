Advertisement
RSF Library holds retirement celebration for longtime employee Jan Stephens

Children's librarian Sylvia Aspeytia, Guild ED Sara Shafer, retiring Librarian Jan Stephens, Guild employee Nancy Brown
Susan Cook congratulates Jan Stephens on her retirement
Guild YSM Nora Kaiser, Jan Stephens, Susan Cook, Nancy Miller
Jan Stephens
Eileen Madigan, Jan Stephens, Rory Kendall
Guild board member Katrina Stainton, Jan Stephens, Ginger Martinsen
Dottie Radcliffe, Jan Stephens, Pat Uttley
The RSF Library held a festive retirement celebration Sept. 20 to honor the service of Jan Stephens “who will be missed by many patrons and friends.” Stephens worked at the library for more than 20 years.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

