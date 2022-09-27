RSF Library holds retirement celebration for longtime employee Jan Stephens
Children’s librarian Sylvia Aspeytia, Guild ED Sara Shafer, retiring Librarian Jan Stephens, Guild employee Nancy Brown (Robert_McKenzie)
Susan Cook congratulates Jan Stephens on her retirement (Robert_McKenzie)
Guild YSM Nora Kaiser, Jan Stephens, Susan Cook, Nancy Miller (Robert_McKenzie)
Jan Stephens (Robert_McKenzie)
Eileen Madigan, Jan Stephens, Rory Kendall (Robert_McKenzie)
Guild board member Katrina Stainton, Jan Stephens, Ginger Martinsen (Robert_McKenzie)
Dottie Radcliffe, Jan Stephens, Pat Uttley (Robert_McKenzie)
The RSF Library held a festive retirement celebration Sept. 20 to honor the service of Jan Stephens “who will be missed by many patrons and friends.” Stephens worked at the library for more than 20 years.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
