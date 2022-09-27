RSF Education Foundation presents ‘Newcomers’ Night Out’
1/12
Hosts Brandon and Hillary Barber, RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi, Julie and Rob Guillory, School board member Jee Manghani, Bree Bornstein (Robert_McKenzie)
2/12
School board member Jee Manghani, Foundation board members Kate Butler, host Hillary Barber, Diane Solomon (Robert_McKenzie)
3/12
John and Michelle Tree, Brittney Matzinger, Kelly and Joe Stroud (Robert_McKenzie)
4/12
David and Pilar Salazar, Rebecca and Bruno Francois (Robert_McKenzie)
5/12
Chris and Summer Lonergan (Robert_McKenzie)
6/12
Alice Xie and Alex Liu (Robert_McKenzie)
7/12
Middle School Principal Joel Spengler, K-5 Principal Megan Loh, Tom and Dorothy Pataluch (Robert_McKenzie)
8/12
Victoria Gamble, Andrew Krynen, Bianca and Matt Kozloff (Robert_McKenzie)
9/12
Katie Crecion, Dave and Ashley Haase, Kameron and Dan Comstock (Robert_McKenzie)
10/12
Mark-Paul and Catriona Gosselaar, Rebecca and Ross Biestman, Kali Kim (Robert_McKenzie)
11/12
Newcomers night gives parents a chance to meet and mingle (Robert_McKenzie)
12/12
cm-rsfef092422-06.jpg (Robert_McKenzie)
The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation (RSFEF) held its annual “Newcomers’ Night Out” event Sept. 24 at the RSF home of Hillary and Brandon Barber. The event welcomes new parents of R. Roger Rowe students to the RSF School District community. RSFEF “supports the RSF School District by raising funds for the benefit of all students in the District,” according to RSFEF’s website. Visit www.rsfef.org for more information.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.