Fairbanks Ranch Association Annual Car Show
Cars on display (Robert_McKenzie)
Cami Rosso with Louie and their Ferrari (Robert_McKenzie)
Jay Robinson-Duff, Skip Miller, Gibrahn with Olive, Raymond Siry (Robert_McKenzie)
Valerie Verdult, Sienna Verdult, Andrea Mirenda. Seated: Doreen and Howard Bossert (Robert_McKenzie)
Casey and Alexa Totten with Liam, Cindy Carneal, Chelsea Turek with Charlie (Robert_McKenzie)
Jessica and Dan Hasselman with Maryn and Sunny, Dave Bourgouin (Robert_McKenzie)
Mike and Melia Fuller, Shauna and Mike Nuzzo (Robert_McKenzie)
Susan Shakouri, Yasaman Sardari, Shren, Sean Mehrbod, Artin (Robert_McKenzie)
Patricia DeSantis Belton with Kathryn, Joanna Caudill, Antoinette DeSantis, Trevor Belton with Gianna (Robert_McKenzie)
Ani Douzjian, Alexa, Ava, Neda Faraji, Aurora, Amy Rutgard (Robert_McKenzie)
Myles Tamsen, Ory Tamsen, Ana and Frank Moreno (Robert_McKenzie)
Captain Craig McVey, Battalion Chief Greg O’Gorman (Robert_McKenzie)
The Fairbanks Ranch Association Annual Car Show took place Sept. 24 at the Clubhouse Lawn. The show featured classic cars as well as live music, food and beverage trucks, pony rides, and more.
The Faraji family’s 2019 Rezvani Tank won the Modern Category at the event. The other winner was the Sharafi family with their 1954 Red Chevy 2100 Truck in the Classic Category.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
