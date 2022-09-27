The Fairbanks Ranch Association Annual Car Show took place Sept. 24 at the Clubhouse Lawn. The show featured classic cars as well as live music, food and beverage trucks, pony rides, and more.

The Faraji family’s 2019 Rezvani Tank won the Modern Category at the event. The other winner was the Sharafi family with their 1954 Red Chevy 2100 Truck in the Classic Category.

Photos by Robert McKenzie