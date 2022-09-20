The Country Friends Art of Fashion 2022

The Country Friends Art of Fashion returned to the runway at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe on Sept. 15. The show featured selections from the fall-winter collections of South Coast Plaza’s leading luxury retailers. The event honored The Country Friends volunteers for their long commitment to the 68-year-old nonprofit which raises funds to benefit San Diego County charities through events and its Consignment Shop in Rancho Santa Fe. Visit thecountryfriends.org.

Photos by Jon Clark