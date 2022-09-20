The Country Friends Art of Fashion 2022
Fashions from Max Mara on the runway
The 2022 Country Friends “Art of Fashion” event
Susan Leonard, Dr. Gianne Brintwood
David Linde, Gayle Fulbright
Fashions from Isabel Marant on the runway
Fashions from Saks Fifth Avenue on the runway
Designer fashions by Camilla on display at the 2022 Country Friends Art of Fashion event
Erin Lyons, Erika Fetter, Wenhsin Lee
Andrea Naversen, Country Friends President Suzanne Newman, guest MC Sandra Maas
Connie McNally, Dana Falk
Jenifer Miller, Eugenia Barth, Ashley Wilson, Elizabeth Valley, Alicia Armstrong
2022 Art of Fashion event co-chairs Sandy Nolan, Melissa Wilkins, and Keilene Hayward
Frances Roberts, Vicki Vanderhoff
Guest MC Sandra Maas welcomes guests to the Country Friends “Art of Fashion” event
Christy Wise, Jytte Leventhal
Joni Koenig, Bella Chrisman, Jill Dillon
Country Friends president Suzanne Newman
Fashions from Moncler on the runway
Fashions from Lafayette 148 New York on the runway
Fashions from Bally on the runway
Fashions from Monique Lhuillier on the runway
Fashions from Max Mara on the runway
Fashions from Isabel Marant on the runway
Fashions from Saks Fifth Avenue on the runway
Fashions from Lafayette 148 New York on the runway
Fashions from Lafayette 148 New York on the runway
Fashions from Isabel Marant on the runway
Fashions from Ralph Lauren on the runway
Fashions by Isabel Marant on the runway (jon clark)
Fashions by Isabel Marant on the runway (jon clark)
The 2022 Country Friends Art of Fashion event on the lawn of the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe (jon clark)
Fashions by Moncler on the runway (jon clark)
Lisa All King, Shelle Belenzon (jon clark)
Dr. Mary Terlaak-Smith, Cecilia Williams (jon clark)
Fellicia Vieira, Lisa Pidgeon (jon clark)
Michelle Dias, Karla Suffy, Bianca Narvaez
Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, Dr. Margo Emami, Sophia Lizano (jon clark)
Linda Sansone speaks to Country Friends volunteer Ben Beard at the Opportunity Drawing table (jon clark)
Lauren Schaefer, Donna Erceg, Kendall Harrison (jon clark)
Linda Swortwood, Denise Hugg
Lee Ann Allman, Marian Novak, Sandy Nolan, Sarah King (jon clark)
The runway finale at the Art of Fashion event (jon clark)
The Country Friends Art of Fashion returned to the runway at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe on Sept. 15. The show featured selections from the fall-winter collections of South Coast Plaza’s leading luxury retailers. The event honored The Country Friends volunteers for their long commitment to the 68-year-old nonprofit which raises funds to benefit San Diego County charities through events and its Consignment Shop in Rancho Santa Fe. Visit thecountryfriends.org.
Photos by Jon Clark
