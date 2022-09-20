Advertisement
The Country Friends Art of Fashion 2022

Fashions from Max Mara on the runway
The 2022 Country Friends "Art of Fashion" event
Susan Leonard, Dr. Gianne Brintwood
David Linde, Gayle Fulbright
Fashions from Isabel Marant on the runway
Fashions from Saks Fifth Avenue on the runway
Designer fashions by Camilla on display at the 2022 Country Friends Art of Fashion event
Erin Lyons, Erika Fetter, Wenhsin Lee
Andrea Naversen, Country Friends President Suzanne Newman, guest MC Sandra Maas
Connie McNally, Dana Falk
Jenifer Miller, Eugenia Barth, Ashley Wilson, Elizabeth Valley, Alicia Armstrong
2022 Art of Fashion event co-chairs Sandy Nolan, Melissa Wilkins, and Keilene Hayward
Susan Leonard, Dr. Gianne Brintwood
Frances Roberts, Vicki Vanderhoff
Guest MC Sandra Maas welcomes guests to the Country Friends "Art of Fashion" event
Christy Wise, Jytte Leventhal
Joni Koenig, Bella Chrisman, Jill Dillon
Country Friends president Suzanne Newman
Fashions from Moncler on the runway
Fashions from Lafayette 148 New York on the runway
Fashions from Bally on the runway
Fashions from Monique Lhuillier on the runway
Fashions from Max Mara on the runway
2022 Art of Fashion event co-chairs Sandy Nolan, Melissa Wilkins, and Keilene Hayward
Fashions from Isabel Marant on the runway
Fashions from Saks Fifth Avenue on the runway
Fashions from Lafayette 148 New York on the runway
Fashions from Lafayette 148 New York on the runway
Fashions from Isabel Marant on the runway
Fashions from Ralph Lauren on the runway
Fashions by Isabel Marant on the runway
Fashions by Isabel Marant on the runway
The 2022 Country Friends Art of Fashion event on the lawn of the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe
Fashions by Moncler on the runway
Lisa All King, Shelle Belenzon
Dr. Mary Terlaak-Smith, Cecilia Williams
Fellicia Vieira, Lisa Pidgeon
Michelle Dias, Karla Suffy, Bianca Narvaez
Frances Roberts, Vicki Vanderhoff
Christy Wise, Jytte Leventhal
Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, Dr. Margo Emami, Sophia Lizano
Linda Sansone speaks to Country Friends volunteer Ben Beard at the Opportunity Drawing table
Andrea Naversen, Country Friends President Suzanne Newman, guest MC Sandra Maas
Lauren Schaefer, Donna Erceg, Kendall Harrison
Linda Swortwood, Denise Hugg
Erin Lyons, Erika Fetter, Wenhsin Lee
Lee Ann Allman, Marian Novak, Sandy Nolan, Sarah King
The runway finale at the Art of Fashion event
The Country Friends Art of Fashion returned to the runway at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe on Sept. 15. The show featured selections from the fall-winter collections of South Coast Plaza’s leading luxury retailers. The event honored The Country Friends volunteers for their long commitment to the 68-year-old nonprofit which raises funds to benefit San Diego County charities through events and its Consignment Shop in Rancho Santa Fe. Visit thecountryfriends.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

