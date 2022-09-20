“Partying for a Purpose Rockstar Party” was presented by Batta|Fulkerson Injury Attorneys and hosted by Cliff Thomas and Melissa Callahan at their Crosby Estates home on Sept. 16 to benefit the “It’s All About the Kids Foundation.” The event site was transformed into a concert venue starring Queen Nation, the Queen tribute band that was inducted into The California Music Hall of Fame in 2020.

The event’s beneficiary, It’s All About the Kids Foundation, is an award-winning 501 c[3] nonprofit organization that bridges the weekend food insecurity gap for children in impoverished neighborhoods.

Visit www.ItsAllaboutTheKids.org for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark