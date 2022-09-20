Advertisement
‘Partying for a Purpose Rockstar Party’

Chris and Andrea Ross, Taciana Bonomo, Carol and Rod Nicolau
1/28
Chris and Andrea Ross, Taciana Bonomo, Carol and Rod Nicolau  (jon clark)
2/28
Vanessa and Josh Kirwood, Sheryl Martins
3/28
Pre-concert entertainment at the Partying for a Purpose Rockstar Party to benefit the All About the Kids Foundation
4/28
Mo Cromeans, Douglas Paulin, Margaret Cromeans
5/28
Alex and Ken Casciato, Kristina McCoy, Kristin and Diego Pelosi
6/28
David and Marcie Sasina, Christine Ouellette, Scott Bertone
7/28
Kiael Bjork-Kennedy
8/28
Nino Venturella, Neil Bayersdorf, Sanel Lekic
9/28
Kace Ezzet, Brett Soliday
10/28
Michelle Barnett, Warren Moreira
11/28
Kace Ezzet, Brett Soliday
12/28
Kevin Popovic, Donovan Bailey
13/28
Tammy Ezzet, Marcie Sasina, Wendy Soliday
14/28
Robert Bonham, Debbie Hartwick
15/28
Vanessa and Josh Kirwood, Sheryl Martins
16/28
Claire Egli, Amber Wilcox, Andrea Leber, Andrea Ross, Carol Nicolau
17/28
Rachel and Lee Lefebvre
18/28
Amy Spire, Tanya Kaileh, Allie Guarente, Angela MacLean
19/28
Rachel and Lee Lefebvre
20/28
"Elvis" and "Bono"
21/28
Jennie Edwards, Shira Bliss, Julie Kremen
22/28
Christine Ouellette, Scott Bertone
23/28
Michelle Barnett, Warren Moreira
24/28
Tracy Vandenbroeke, Allan Danto
25/28
Claire Egli, Amber Wilcox, Andrea Leber, Andrea Ross, Carol Nicolau, Sarah Boyd, Lauren Cronin
26/28
Kevin Popovic, Donovan Bailey
27/28
"Elvis" and "Bono"
28/28
“Partying for a Purpose Rockstar Party” was presented by Batta|Fulkerson Injury Attorneys and hosted by Cliff Thomas and Melissa Callahan at their Crosby Estates home on Sept. 16 to benefit the “It’s All About the Kids Foundation.” The event site was transformed into a concert venue starring Queen Nation, the Queen tribute band that was inducted into The California Music Hall of Fame in 2020.

The event’s beneficiary, It’s All About the Kids Foundation, is an award-winning 501 c[3] nonprofit organization that bridges the weekend food insecurity gap for children in impoverished neighborhoods.

Visit www.ItsAllaboutTheKids.org for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark

