Community Concerts of RSF kicks off new season with Empire Trio
Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe presented the first concert of its 2022-23 season Sept. 16 at the Village Church Fellowship Hall. The event featured music by the Empire Trio. Their program, Hooray for Hollywood, featured the most beloved songs in the world of film from the ’30s to the ’90s.
For information about CCRSF’s upcoming concerts this season, as well as tickets, visit www.ccrsf.org.
Photos by Jon Clark
