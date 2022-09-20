Advertisement
Community Concerts of RSF kicks off new season with Empire Trio

Bill and Marion Hinchy, Jill and Luis Valerio
1/24
Bill and Marion Hinchy, Jill and Luis Valerio  (jon clark)
Kent and Laurel Lemarie
2/24
Kent and Laurel Lemarie  (jon clark)
Mary Liu, Art Yayanos, Pam Miller
3/24
Mary Liu, Art Yayanos, Pam Miller  (jon clark)
Sandy Yayanos, Maria Uhry
4/24
Sandy Yayanos, Maria Uhry  (jon clark)
Karen Condon, Lisa Kolb
5/24
Karen Condon, Lisa Kolb  (jon clark)
David and Jana Wilson
6/24
David and Jana Wilson  (jon clark)
Dave Primuth, Sue Pruett, John Hansch
7/24
Dave Primuth, Sue Pruett, John Hansch  (jon clark)
Nanci Hoffman, Tami Fukuda
8/24
Nanci Hoffman, Tami Fukuda  (jon clark)
Edward Coffey, Barbi Krome, David Krome, Julie Krome, Beatriz Coffey
9/24
Edward Coffey, Barbi Krome, David Krome, Julie Krome, Beatriz Coffey  (jon clark)
The crowd gathers for the Community Concerts event
10/24
The crowd gathers for the Community Concerts event  (jon clark)
Kent and Laurel Lemarie
11/24
Kent and Laurel Lemarie  (jon clark)
Kathy Stumm, Cookie Britton, Janet Reed
12/24
Kathy Stumm, Cookie Britton, Janet Reed  (jon clark)
Cookie Britton, Barbara and Carl Turnbull, Janet Reed
13/24
Cookie Britton, Barbara and Carl Turnbull, Janet Reed  (jon clark)
Sharrie Woods, Nena Jo Haskins
14/24
Sharrie Woods, Nena Jo Haskins  (jon clark)
Dr. Karen Curd, Joyce Greco, Lynn Osborn
15/24
Dr. Karen Curd, Joyce Greco, Lynn Osborn  (jon clark)
Ray and Kathie Terhune, Lee and Brad Bassett
16/24
Ray and Kathie Terhune, Lee and Brad Bassett  (jon clark)
Patty Brandon, Susan Woolley, Dr. Don Brandon
17/24
Patty Brandon, Susan Woolley, Dr. Don Brandon  (jon clark)
John and Dawnelle Tanner
20/24
John and Dawnelle Tanner  (jon clark)
Sandra Osborn, Betsy Neu
21/24
Sandra Osborn, Betsy Neu  (jon clark)
Anne Fletcher, Jean Morgan, Sandi Esch
23/24
Anne Fletcher, Jean Morgan, Sandi Esch  (jon clark)
Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe presented the first concert of its 2022-23 season Sept. 16 at the Village Church Fellowship Hall. The event featured music by the Empire Trio. Their program, Hooray for Hollywood, featured the most beloved songs in the world of film from the ’30s to the ’90s.

For information about CCRSF’s upcoming concerts this season, as well as tickets, visit www.ccrsf.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

