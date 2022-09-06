Advertisement
7th Annual OGO 15″ Cup Challenge benefits Operation Game On

Rick Hudson, Luke Matteson, Mike Becker, and Bruce McCarty with the Gulls Girls
Rick Hudson, Luke Matteson, Mike Becker, and Bruce McCarty with the Gulls Girls  (jon clark)
Declan Courtney
Mary Jo Courtney, Jackery Moogk
Geoffrey Quevedo
Geoffrey Quevedo 
Geoffrey Quevedo
Silent auction items at Operation GameOn
Silent auction items at Operation GameOn 
Geoffrey Quevedo and Jake Keeslar
Event founder Tony Perez, Abe Perez (75 yard hole-in-one winner) and KUSI's Mark Mathis
Scott Packard
Scott Packard  (jon clark)
Kat Foushee, Kim Greco
Kat Foushee, Kim Greco  (jon clark)
Event founder Tony Perez, Patrick Braeuning (75 yard hole-in-one winner) and KUSI's Mark Mathis
Geoffrey Quevedo
Jacob Williams
Event founder Tony Perez, Abe Perez (75 yard hole-in-one winner) and KUSI's Mark Mathis
Kat Foushee, Kim Greco
Event founder Tony Perez, Abe Perez (75 yard hole-in-one winner) and KUSI's Mark Mathis
Event founder Tony Perez, Patrick Braeuning (75 yard hole-in-one winner) and KUSI's Mark Mathis
Steven King, Marina Smith, Steven Smith, Mark Katz
Steven King, Marina Smith, Steven Smith, Mark Katz  (jon clark)
Al and Gina Jordan
Brian Connelly, Lauren Reynolds
Jacob Williams
Brian Connelly, Lauren Reynolds
Geoffrey Quevedo
Jim and Gail Priest
Jeff Clinkscales, Mark O'Loughlin
Event Co-founders Sue and Tony Perez, John Hickman, Justine Broberg
Greg Post, Robert Brewer
Greg Post, Robert Brewer
Mary Jo and Declan Courtney, Jackery Moogk, Tommy Osowski
Greg Post, Robert Brewer
Mary Jo and Declan Courtney, Jackery Moogk, Tommy Osowski
Geoffrey Quevedo and Jake Keeslar
Scott Packard
Sue Perez, John Hickman, Justine Broberg
Molly Wright looks over the silent auction items
Matt and Jessica Varela, Patrick Schulz
Rick Hudson, Luke Matteson, Mike Becker, and Bruce McCarty with the Gulls Girls
Rich Martin, Liz and Tom Collinan, Nancy Martin
Sue and Tony Perez, John Hickman, Justine Broberg
Mary Jo and Declan Courtney, Jackery Moogk, Tommy Osowski
Al and Gina Jordan
Jacob Williams
Ray Dayawon
John Kownacki, event co-founders Tony and Sue Perez, Darcy Kownacki
Mary Jo Courtney, Jackery Moogk
Tony Perez, George Sousa, Mike Spacciapolli
The 7th Annual OGO 15″ Cup Challenge took place Aug. 29 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event benefits Operation Game On, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation with a mission to “provide golf as a form of rehabilitation for our returning combat-injured troops suffering from physical and mental disabilities,” according to its website. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the 15″ Cup Challenge will go to Operation Game On.

The OGO 15″ Cup Challenge was held on the driving range, with four distances, ranging from 50-yards to 125-yards. Cash was awarded for every hole-in-one. The event also included a silent auction, VIP tent, music, great food, and more. For more on Operation Game On, visit operationgameon.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

