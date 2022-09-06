7th Annual OGO 15″ Cup Challenge benefits Operation Game On

The 7th Annual OGO 15″ Cup Challenge took place Aug. 29 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event benefits Operation Game On, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation with a mission to “provide golf as a form of rehabilitation for our returning combat-injured troops suffering from physical and mental disabilities,” according to its website. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the 15″ Cup Challenge will go to Operation Game On.

The OGO 15″ Cup Challenge was held on the driving range, with four distances, ranging from 50-yards to 125-yards. Cash was awarded for every hole-in-one. The event also included a silent auction, VIP tent, music, great food, and more. For more on Operation Game On, visit operationgameon.org.

Photos by Jon Clark