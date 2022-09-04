RSF Garden Club holds Farm to Table Dinner at Coastal Roots Farm

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club held an evening Farm to Table Dinner Aug. 24 for club members and their guests. The event was held at Coastal Roots Farm in Encinitas. Not only was it a beautiful venue with perfect weather for an evening dinner, but it gave club members a chance to learn more about what the Farm does to help the local community and beyond, and how the RSFGC has helped support this organization’s efforts via its annual grant program.

The dinner was prepared by chef Christina Ng, who did an amazing job of utilizing the fresh produce from the farm and other local organic sources into the spectacular menu she created. Guests enjoyed an heirloom tomato and peach salad with basil gremolata, burrata cheese in balsamic vinaigrette, a split main course of lemon herb-roasted fresh swordfish and ricotta stuffed summer squash in marinara sauce, side dishes of herbed cheddar polenta and green beans with local mushrooms – topped off with a fig blackberry upside down cake for dessert. All of food was perfectly prepared on site.

Over 50 members and invited guests attended the event, which sold out early. Such a well-received event deserves to become an annual occurrence.

Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club President Steven Winters commented that “the Farm to Table Dinner was a huge success and we look forward to having more special events and programs like this for our members frequently.”

This was a member event with their invited guests. If you are interested in becoming a member and enjoying events like this, the club has an exciting calendar planned for 2023 and is accepting new members year-round. If you are interested in membership, contact Club Administrator Natalie Kaczur at 858-951-1885 or natalie@rsfgardenclub.org.