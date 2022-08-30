RSF Rotary holds “End of Summer BBQ”

RSF Rotary Club members enjoyed a delicious “End of Summer BBQ” held at the RSF home of Amy and Howell Wynne. Rotarians provide community service to both local and international communities. Visit rsfrotary.com.

Brad Britton, Mary Murray, Eli and Lori Feghali, Rand Christensen and Immediate Past President Elizabeth Christensen (Robert_McKenzie)

Brad Britton and RSF Rotary President Paulette Britton, Marina and Steven Smith (Robert_McKenzie)

