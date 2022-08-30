RSF Rotary holds “End of Summer BBQ”
Hubert Pilloud, Heather Manion, Judy Rowles, Katherine Foster (Robert_McKenzie)
Jill King, Paula Shaw, April and Steven King (Robert_McKenzie)
Brad Britton and RSF Rotary President Paulette Britton, Marina and Steven Smith (Robert_McKenzie)
Host Amy Wynne, Social Committee co-chairs Sophia Alsadek and Jerah Payne (Robert_McKenzie)
Jeanne Lenhart, Gabe and Ashleigh Willis, Claire Cellier, Amelie Pruvot (Robert_McKenzie)
President Paulette Britton, Max and Cindy Wuthrich (Robert_McKenzie)
Cinda Lucas, Tom Koss, Michael Chaconas, Rebecca Medina, Mark Potter, Kim Lange, Ray Taraz, Ted Lange (Robert_McKenzie)
Renae Farley, Tatiana Novick, Rich Carpenter, Signia Graham (Robert_McKenzie)
Brad Britton, Mary Murray, Eli and Lori Feghali, Rand Christensen and Immediate Past President Elizabeth Christensen (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF Rotary Club members enjoyed a delicious “End of Summer BBQ” held at the RSF home of Amy and Howell Wynne. Rotarians provide community service to both local and international communities. Visit rsfrotary.com.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
