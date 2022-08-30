Advertisement
Charity golf festival CaddyHack benefits Boys to Men Mentoring Network

Craig McClain (Co-founder Boys to Men), Ryan Callan, John Rubey (Peers Network board member), Ernie Hahn (Event Founder), "Gulliver", Trevor Callan, Robert Parker, the Gulls Girls
1/39
Craig McClain (Co-founder Boys to Men), Ryan Callan, John Rubey (Peers Network board member), Ernie Hahn (Event Founder), “Gulliver”, Trevor Callan, Robert Parker, the Gulls Girls  (jon clark)
Travis Carter
2/39
Travis Carter 
1st place trophy for the CaddyHack Golf Tournament
3/39
1st place trophy for the CaddyHack Golf Tournament 
CaddyHack founder Ernie Hahn welcomes golfers to the 6th annual event
4/39
CaddyHack founder Ernie Hahn welcomes golfers to the 6th annual event 
Sheridan Sigurdson, Gopher, Boys to Men founding member Corky Sigurdson
5/39
Sheridan Sigurdson, Gopher, Boys to Men founding member Corky Sigurdson 
Wayne Crowe participates in the putting contest
6/39
Wayne Crowe participates in the putting contest 
Peers Network board member John Rubey speaks to the crowd
7/39
Peers Network board member John Rubey speaks to the crowd 
Tony and Mike Perez
8/39
Tony and Mike Perez 
Sheridan Sigurdson, Gopher, Boys to Men founding member Corky Sigurdson
9/39
Sheridan Sigurdson, Gopher, Boys to Men founding member Corky Sigurdson 
Brent Walla, Cory Anderson
10/39
Brent Walla, Cory Anderson  (jon clark)
Craig McClain (Co-founder Boys to Men), Ryan Callan, John Rubey (Peers Network board member), Ernie Hahn (Event Founder), "Gulliver", Trevor Callan, Robert Parker, the Gulls Girls
11/39
Craig McClain (Co-founder Boys to Men), Ryan Callan, John Rubey (Peers Network board member), Ernie Hahn (Event Founder), “Gulliver”, Trevor Callan, Robert Parker, the Gulls Girls  (jon clark)
CaddyHack event founder Ernie Hahn welcomes golfers from atop the bus
12/39
CaddyHack event founder Ernie Hahn welcomes golfers from atop the bus  (jon clark)
Robert Graff practices on the driving range at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club before the CaddyHack event
13/39
Robert Graff practices on the driving range at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club before the CaddyHack event  (jon clark)
Brett Gillespie participates in the putting contest
14/39
Brett Gillespie participates in the putting contest 
Mike Lombardi
15/39
Mike Lombardi 
Sergio Guttierrez roamed the golf course to entertain the golfers
16/39
Sergio Guttierrez roamed the golf course to entertain the golfers 
Shaun Trejo, John Griffith
17/39
Shaun Trejo, John Griffith  (jon clark)
Joe "Fireball" Anderson, Rande Turner, and Erik Judson with "Gulliver"
18/39
Joe “Fireball” Anderson, Rande Turner, and Erik Judson with “Gulliver”  (jon clark)
Marcos Gonzales, Tom Pool
19/39
Marcos Gonzales, Tom Pool  (jon clark)
Rich Israel
20/39
Rich Israel  (jon clark)
Matt Clark and Adam Zuff with the Gulls Girls
21/39
Matt Clark and Adam Zuff with the Gulls Girls  (jon clark)
Justin Brennan, JR James
22/39
Justin Brennan, JR James  (jon clark)
Mariachi Del Mar was on hand to entertain during check-in
23/39
Mariachi Del Mar was on hand to entertain during check-in  (jon clark)
Ken Ma on the driving range
24/39
Ken Ma on the driving range  (jon clark)
Marcos Gonzales, Tom Pool
25/39
Marcos Gonzales, Tom Pool  (jon clark)
The Gulls mascot "Gulliver" with the Gulls Girls
26/39
The Gulls mascot “Gulliver” with the Gulls Girls  (jon clark)
Paul Ingram, Mark Mittelstaedt
27/39
Paul Ingram, Mark Mittelstaedt  (jon clark)
Jimmy Langley, Justin Brennan, Brett Gillespie
28/39
Jimmy Langley, Justin Brennan, Brett Gillespie  (jon clark)
Hunter Hoey, Brock Hixenbaugh
29/39
Hunter Hoey, Brock Hixenbaugh  (jon clark)
Ernie Hoffman, Dave Brainard
30/39
Ernie Hoffman, Dave Brainard  (jon clark)
Craig McClain (Co-founder Boys to Men), Ryan Callan, John Rubey (Peers Network board member), Ernie Hahn (Event Founder), "Gulliver", Trevor Callan, Robert Parker, the Gulls Girls
31/39
Craig McClain (Co-founder Boys to Men), Ryan Callan, John Rubey (Peers Network board member), Ernie Hahn (Event Founder), “Gulliver”, Trevor Callan, Robert Parker, the Gulls Girls  (jon clark)
Sheridan Sigurdson, Gopher, Boys to Men founding member Corky Sigurdson, Boys to Men marketing rep Dana Fudurich
32/39
Sheridan Sigurdson, Gopher, Boys to Men founding member Corky Sigurdson, Boys to Men marketing rep Dana Fudurich  (jon clark)
David Crean, Ted Fogliani
33/39
David Crean, Ted Fogliani  (jon clark)
The Gulls mascot "Gulliver" with the Gulls Girls
34/39
The Gulls mascot “Gulliver” with the Gulls Girls  (jon clark)
Aaron Steger, Todd Lyght
35/39
Aaron Steger, Todd Lyght  (jon clark)
Brent Shoemaker with Marshall Lubin at the check-in table
36/39
Brent Shoemaker with Marshall Lubin at the check-in table  (jon clark)
Tony, Mike, and Sue Perez
37/39
Tony, Mike, and Sue Perez  (jon clark)
Michael Wick and Jesse Gavia with "Gulliver"
38/39
Michael Wick and Jesse Gavia with “Gulliver”  (jon clark)
Paul McKenna, Greg Schwaderer, Wes Pantling
39/39
Paul McKenna, Greg Schwaderer, Wes Pantling  (jon clark)
Charity golf festival CaddyHack returned Aug. 21-22 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club to support the Boys to Men Mentoring Network. Boys to Men is a nonprofit that offers programs to children from underserved communities in San Diego County. Many of them do not have father figures in their lives.

With a theme based on the movie “Caddyshack,” CaddyHack is held in partnership with the San Diego nonprofit PEERS Network, which offers support for local entrepreneurs who prioritize local philanthropy, business growth and social interaction. The festivities at CaddyHack included a four-person scramble vs. four-person scramble golf format, retro costume contest and ultimate shootout for the grand prize Gopher Trophy. Visit boystomen.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

