Charity golf festival CaddyHack benefits Boys to Men Mentoring Network

Charity golf festival CaddyHack returned Aug. 21-22 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club to support the Boys to Men Mentoring Network. Boys to Men is a nonprofit that offers programs to children from underserved communities in San Diego County. Many of them do not have father figures in their lives.

With a theme based on the movie “Caddyshack,” CaddyHack is held in partnership with the San Diego nonprofit PEERS Network, which offers support for local entrepreneurs who prioritize local philanthropy, business growth and social interaction. The festivities at CaddyHack included a four-person scramble vs. four-person scramble golf format, retro costume contest and ultimate shootout for the grand prize Gopher Trophy. Visit boystomen.org.

Photos by Jon Clark