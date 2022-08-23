Teen Volunteers in Action San Diego Chapter 3 holds annual Kick-Off event

Teen Volunteers in Action San Diego Chapter 3 (TVIA SD3) held its annual Kick-Off event Aug. 21 at San Dieguito Park. TVIA is an organization of young men committed to developing community leaders through a structured program of volunteerism. Kick-Off is their largest meeting of the year and marks the beginning of the 2022-23 volunteer season.

TVIA SD3 introduced a new chapter-wide Leadership Development Program to its members this year. The chapter Leadership Team used organized group activities to teach each class, 7th through12th grade, a different leadership theme.

The chapter Leadership Council, a group of 13 teen leaders, organized a donation drive to benefit Burrito Boyz, an inspiring volunteer organization that serves the downtown homeless community. Burrito Boyz is just one of the over 55 local philanthropy organizations that this chapter works with. Every month there is a calendar full of volunteer events where TVIA teens and parents have the opportunity to help those in need across San Diego. Visit www.tvia.org for more information on TVIA.

Photos by Robert McKenzie