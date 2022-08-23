Symphony at Salk hosts ‘Concert Under the Stars’

This year’s annual Symphony at Salk, “Concert Under the Stars,” took place Aug. 20 on the Salk Institute’s iconic courtyard. The acclaimed concert and fundraiser featured a performance by Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer Ben Platt and the San Diego Symphony. Guests also enjoyed a gourmet dinner surrounded by Louis Kahn’s masterwork of modern architecture lit with images of science and art. Funds raised at the event help support Salk’s leading-edge research in the fields of aging, cancer, neuroscience, immunology, climate change and more. Visit www.salk.edu

Photos by Jon Clark