Shelter to Soldier holds 10th anniversary ‘Be the Light’ gala

Shelter to Soldier hosted its 10th anniversary fundraising event, “Be the Light” gala, at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe on Aug. 13 to continue its dedication to rescue dogs and military veterans in need through its psychiatric service dog, emotional support animal and therapy dog training programs. In addition to a dinner, live music, and a silent and live auction, guests had the opportunity to observe graduated service dogs as well as service dogs in training and interact with a team of therapy dogs and Shelter to Soldier Canine Ambassadors. Visit www.sheltertosoldier.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie