44th Annual Haute with Heart Fashion Show benefit

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC), a nonprofit organization that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, hosted its 44th Annual Haute with Heart Fashion Show Aug. 13 at the Hilton Bayfront in downtown San Diego. This year’s theme was “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend” and featured SMSC students and professional models dressed in the latest fashions. The annual event is dedicated to raising funds for SMSC and its innovative programs, such as its Activity Center, Adult Developmental Center, Behavior Modification Program, and Senior Program. Visit www.hautewithheart.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas