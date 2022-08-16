RSF Education Foundation Newcomers’ Welcome Middle School Pool Party

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation recently hosted its annual Newcomers’ Welcome Pool Parties and Kindergarten Welcome Event for new families to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. These parties are an opportunity to meet others and make new friends prior to the first day of school. The photos on this page were taken Aug. 10 at the Newcomers’ Welcome Middle School Pool Party held at the Vinci home in Rancho Santa Fe.

Photos by Jon Clark

