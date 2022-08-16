RSF Education Foundation Newcomers’ Welcome Middle School Pool Party
Colin Guillory jumps into the pool
Alice Xie, Kaden Liu, Kingston Liu, Kali Kim (jon clark)
Superintendent Donna Tripi with host Kerry Vinci (jon clark)
RSF school board president Jee Manghani, Gibran Hadad (jon clark)
The Litrich family (jon clark)
Claire, Loren, and Tom Vieira (jon clark)
R. Roger Rowe Middle School newcomers pool party (jon clark)
Alice Xie, Diane Solomon, host Kerry Vinci (jon clark)
Wendy Guscette, Justine Richey, superintendent Donna Tripi, Joe Stroud, principal Joel Spengler (jon clark)
David Salazar, principal Joel Spengler (jon clark)
Kelly, Kate, and Joe Stroud (jon clark)
The Hadad family (jon clark)
Lilianna Richey and Sophia Guscette jump into the pool
Lilianna Richey jumps into the pool
Sadie and Raela Litrich enjoyed the pool
Dylan and Julie Guillory
Claire Vieira jumps into the pool
James Crecion jumps into the pool
Raela Litrich jumps into the pool
Sadie Litrich enjoys the pool party
R. Roger Rowe Middle School newcomers pool party
Lilianna and Justine Richey, Sophia Guscette
Claire and Tom Vieira
The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation recently hosted its annual Newcomers’ Welcome Pool Parties and Kindergarten Welcome Event for new families to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. These parties are an opportunity to meet others and make new friends prior to the first day of school. The photos on this page were taken Aug. 10 at the Newcomers’ Welcome Middle School Pool Party held at the Vinci home in Rancho Santa Fe.
Photos by Jon Clark
