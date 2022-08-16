Advertisement
RSF Education Foundation Newcomers’ Welcome Middle School Pool Party

Colin Guillory jumps into the pool
1/28
Colin Guillory jumps into the pool 
Alice Xie, Kaden Liu, Kingston Liu, Kali Kim
2/28
Alice Xie, Kaden Liu, Kingston Liu, Kali Kim  (jon clark)
Superintendent Donna Tripi with host Kerry Vinci
3/28
Superintendent Donna Tripi with host Kerry Vinci  (jon clark)
RSF school board president Jee Manghani, Gibran Hadad
4/28
RSF school board president Jee Manghani, Gibran Hadad  (jon clark)
The Litrich family
5/28
The Litrich family  (jon clark)
Claire, Loren, and Tom Vieira
6/28
Claire, Loren, and Tom Vieira  (jon clark)
Claire, Loren, and Tom Vieira
7/28
Claire, Loren, and Tom Vieira  (jon clark)
R. Roger Rowe Middle School newcomers pool party
8/28
R. Roger Rowe Middle School newcomers pool party  (jon clark)
Superintendent Donna Tripi with host Kerry Vinci
9/28
Superintendent Donna Tripi with host Kerry Vinci  (jon clark)
Alice Xie, Diane Solomon, host Kerry Vinci
10/28
Alice Xie, Diane Solomon, host Kerry Vinci  (jon clark)
Wendy Guscette, Justine Richey, superintendent Donna Tripi, Joe Stroud, principal Joel Spengler
11/28
Wendy Guscette, Justine Richey, superintendent Donna Tripi, Joe Stroud, principal Joel Spengler  (jon clark)
David Salazar, principal Joel Spengler
12/28
David Salazar, principal Joel Spengler  (jon clark)
Kelly, Kate, and Joe Stroud
13/28
Kelly, Kate, and Joe Stroud  (jon clark)
Kelly, Kate, and Joe Stroud
14/28
Kelly, Kate, and Joe Stroud  (jon clark)
The Hadad family
15/28
The Hadad family  (jon clark)
Lilianna Richey and Sophia Guscette jump into the pool
16/28
Lilianna Richey and Sophia Guscette jump into the pool 
Lilianna Richey jumps into the pool
17/28
Lilianna Richey jumps into the pool 
Sadie and Raela Litrich enjoyed the pool
18/28
Sadie and Raela Litrich enjoyed the pool 
Alice Xie, Kaden Liu, Kingston Liu, Kali Kim
19/28
Alice Xie, Kaden Liu, Kingston Liu, Kali Kim 
Dylan and Julie Guillory
20/28
Dylan and Julie Guillory 
Claire Vieira jumps into the pool
21/28
Claire Vieira jumps into the pool 
James Crecion jumps into the pool
22/28
James Crecion jumps into the pool 
Raela Litrich jumps into the pool
23/28
Raela Litrich jumps into the pool 
Sadie Litrich enjoys the pool party
24/28
Sadie Litrich enjoys the pool party 
R. Roger Rowe Middle School newcomers pool party
25/28
R. Roger Rowe Middle School newcomers pool party 
Lilianna and Justine Richey, Sophia Guscette
26/28
Lilianna and Justine Richey, Sophia Guscette 
Alice Xie, Kaden Liu, Kingston Liu, Kali Kim
27/28
Alice Xie, Kaden Liu, Kingston Liu, Kali Kim 
Claire and Tom Vieira
28/28
Claire and Tom Vieira 
The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation recently hosted its annual Newcomers’ Welcome Pool Parties and Kindergarten Welcome Event for new families to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. These parties are an opportunity to meet others and make new friends prior to the first day of school. The photos on this page were taken Aug. 10 at the Newcomers’ Welcome Middle School Pool Party held at the Vinci home in Rancho Santa Fe.

Photos by Jon Clark

