RSF Education Foundation Newcomers’ Kindergarten Welcome Event

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation recently hosted its annual Newcomers’ Welcome Pool Parties and Kindergarten Welcome Event for new families to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. These parties are an opportunity to meet others and make new friends prior to the first day of school.

The photos in this gallery are from the Newcomers’ Kindergarten Welcome Event held Aug. 11 at the playground at R. Roger Rowe School. Kindergarten families were able to meet their teachers at the event.

Photos by Jon Clark