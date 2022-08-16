Advertisement
RSF Education Foundation Newcomers’ Kindergarten Welcome Event

Hannah Bartell Donovan, Slate Donovan, Sebastian and Oliver Vasquez, Lydia Bartell (Lydia and Hannah are Rowe alumni)
The Matzinger family on the swings
Evelyn with Erica and Sawyer Shepherd and teacher Mrs. Dunigan
Evelyn with Erica and Sawyer Shepherd and teacher Mrs. Dunigan 
The new students enjoyed ice cream treats at the gathering
The new students enjoyed ice cream treats at the gathering 
The Le family
The Le family 
The Matzinger family on the swings
Steve and Alexander Carlos
Steve and Alexander Carlos 
Frank and Oliver Vasquez, Tom Vieira
Frank and Oliver Vasquez, Tom Vieira 
Cade and Chris Lonergan
Cade and Chris Lonergan 
Catherine and Whitney Garrigan
Catherine and Whitney Garrigan 
Evelyn eats ice cream on the swing
Evelyn eats ice cream on the swing 
Rui Zhang, Lucas Jiao
Rui Zhang, Lucas Jiao 
The Kelly family
The Kelly family 
Tom Vieira, Kate Butler, Katie Crecion
Tom Vieira, Kate Butler, Katie Crecion 
Sebastian and Oliver Vasquez, Lydia Bartell, Hannah Bartell Donovan, Slate Donovan (Lydia and Hannah are Rowe alumni)
Niam Kasavana on the playground
Niam Kasavana on the playground 
Rui Zhang, Lucas Jiao, teacher Mrs. Dunigan
Rui Zhang, Lucas Jiao, teacher Mrs. Dunigan 
The Matzinger family
The Matzinger family 
Evelyn with Erica and Sawyer Shepherd and teacher Mrs. Dunigan
New students mingle on the playground
New students mingle on the playground 
Sawyer and Erica Shepherd
Sawyer and Erica Shepherd 
Superintendent Donna Tripi, Principal Megan Loh
Superintendent Donna Tripi, Principal Megan Loh 
Superintendent Donna Tripi with Liz and Ellanora Kelly
Superintendent Donna Tripi with Liz and Ellanora Kelly 
Superintendent Donna Tripi, Principal Megan Loh
Superintendent Donna Tripi, Principal Megan Loh 
Teacher Mrs. Walter, Lydia Bartell, Sebastian Vasquez
Teacher Mrs. Walter, Lydia Bartell, Sebastian Vasquez 
The Le family
The Le family 
Superintendent Donna Tripi, Principal Megan Loh
Cade and Chris Lonergan
Frank and Oliver Vasquez, Tom Vieira
Tom Vieira, Kate Butler, Katie Crecion
The Carlos family
Superintendent Donna Tripi with Liz and Ellanora Kelly
Catherine and Whitney Garrigan
The Pliego family
The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation recently hosted its annual Newcomers’ Welcome Pool Parties and Kindergarten Welcome Event for new families to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. These parties are an opportunity to meet others and make new friends prior to the first day of school.

The photos in this gallery are from the Newcomers’ Kindergarten Welcome Event held Aug. 11 at the playground at R. Roger Rowe School. Kindergarten families were able to meet their teachers at the event.

Photos by Jon Clark

