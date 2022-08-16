RSF Education Foundation Newcomers’ Welcome Elementary School Pool Party
Charlotte and Raela
Mila and Alexandra Crum
Cash on the water slide
Luca and Enzo
Rebecca Biestman, Catriona and MP Gosselaar
Evangelia and James Nicholas, host Sean Moreland
Graham and Courtney Svajian
Kenny, Harrison, and Heidi Stevens
Nell, Mabel, and John
Having fun at the pool party
Jee and Rocio Manghani; Rebecca, Alex, and Bruno Francois; Pilar Salazar
Jen Devine, Ryan Rothschild, Michelle Tree, John Tree
Lincoln on the water slide
Victoria, Claire, Frankie
Sadie and Sophia
Superintendent Donna Tripi, John Tree, Katherine Zabloudil, David Salazar, Matt Kozloff
Alex, Edna, and Ava Lash
Principal Megan Loh, Beth Litrich
The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation recently hosted its annual Newcomers’ Welcome Pool Parties and Kindergarten Welcome Event for new families to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. These parties are an opportunity to meet others and make new friends prior to the first day of school. The photos in this gallery were taken Aug. 13 at the Newcomers’ Welcome Elementary School Pool Party held at the Mooreland home in Rancho Santa Fe.
Photos by Jon Clark
