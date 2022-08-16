Advertisement
RSF Education Foundation Newcomers’ Welcome Elementary School Pool Party

Charlotte and Raela
1/31
Charlotte and Raela 
Mila and Alexandra Crum
2/31
Mila and Alexandra Crum 
Cash on the water slide
3/31
Cash on the water slide 
Luca and Enzo
4/31
Luca and Enzo 
Rebecca Biestman, Catriona and MP Gosselaar
5/31
Rebecca Biestman, Catriona and MP Gosselaar 
Evangelia and James Nicholas, host Sean Moreland
6/31
Evangelia and James Nicholas, host Sean Moreland 
Graham and Courtney Svajian
7/31
Graham and Courtney Svajian 
Kenny, Harrison, and Heidi Stevens
8/31
Kenny, Harrison, and Heidi Stevens 
Nell, Mabel, and John
9/31
Nell, Mabel, and John 
Having fun at the pool party
10/31
Having fun at the pool party 
Jee and Rocio Manghani; Rebecca, Alex, and Bruno Francois; Pilar Salazar
11/31
Jee and Rocio Manghani; Rebecca, Alex, and Bruno Francois; Pilar Salazar 
R. Roger Rowe newcomers pool party for elementary grades
12/31
R. Roger Rowe newcomers pool party for elementary grades 
Jen Devine, Ryan Rothschild, Michelle Tree, John Tree
13/31
Jen Devine, Ryan Rothschild, Michelle Tree, John Tree 
Lincoln on the water slide
14/31
Lincoln on the water slide 
Victoria, Claire, Frankie
15/31
Victoria, Claire, Frankie 
Sadie and Sophia
16/31
Sadie and Sophia 
Superintendent Donna Tripi, John Tree, Katherine Zabloudil, David Salazar, Matt Kozloff
17/31
Superintendent Donna Tripi, John Tree, Katherine Zabloudil, David Salazar, Matt Kozloff 
Alex, Edna, and Ava Lash
18/31
Alex, Edna, and Ava Lash 
R. Roger Rowe newcomers pool party for elementary grades
19/31
R. Roger Rowe newcomers pool party for elementary grades 
Kenny, Harrison, and Heidi Stevens
20/31
Kenny, Harrison, and Heidi Stevens 
R. Roger Rowe newcomers pool party for elementary grades
21/31
R. Roger Rowe newcomers pool party for elementary grades 
Victoria, Claire, Frankie
22/31
Victoria, Claire, Frankie 
R. Roger Rowe newcomers pool party for elementary grades
23/31
R. Roger Rowe newcomers pool party for elementary grades 
Principal Megan Loh, Beth Litrich
24/31
Principal Megan Loh, Beth Litrich 
Kenny, Harrison, and Heidi Stevens
25/31
Kenny, Harrison, and Heidi Stevens
Jee and Rocio Manghani, Rebecca and Bruno Francois, Pilar Salazar
26/31
Jee and Rocio Manghani, Rebecca and Bruno Francois, Pilar Salazar
Tom Vieira, Ryan Litrich
27/31
Tom Vieira, Ryan Litrich
Evangelia and James Nicholas, host Sean Moreland
28/31
Evangelia and James Nicholas, host Sean Moreland
Superintendent Donna Tripi, John Tree, Katherine Zabloudil, David Salazar, Matt Kozloff
29/31
Superintendent Donna Tripi, John Tree, Katherine Zabloudil, David Salazar, Matt Kozloff
Mila and Alexandra Crum, Abby Imhoff
30/31
Mila and Alexandra Crum, Abby Imhoff
Principal Megan Loh, Beth Litrich
31/31
Principal Megan Loh, Beth Litrich
The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation recently hosted its annual Newcomers’ Welcome Pool Parties and Kindergarten Welcome Event for new families to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. These parties are an opportunity to meet others and make new friends prior to the first day of school. The photos in this gallery were taken Aug. 13 at the Newcomers’ Welcome Elementary School Pool Party held at the Mooreland home in Rancho Santa Fe.

Photos by Jon Clark

