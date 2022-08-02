RSF Rotary hosts ‘Italian Night in the Ranch’
Red and white were the popular Italian night colors! (Robert_McKenzie)
Tom Koss, Judy Rowles, Past President Mike and Nicky Taylor (Robert_McKenzie)
Lori and Alan Balfour, Bill and Lisa Bishop (Robert_McKenzie)
Ray Taraz, Katherine Foster, Jim Stanko, Amy Wynne (Robert_McKenzie)
Dick Chandler, Hal Baerg, Soo Lerche, Don Koss, Belinda Razon (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF Tennis Club GM John Chanfreau, Margot Wallace, Social Committee co-chair Sophia Alsadek, RSF Tennis Club Event planner/assistant manager Brigitte Bradshaw, Peter Tomson (Robert_McKenzie)
Bob Stefanko, Social Committee co-chair Jerah Payne, Katie Hawkes, Lori Balfour, Kimberley Middleton, Carrie Woodland, Fred Middleton (Robert_McKenzie)
Luis Vega, Kelly Hiekell, Hubert Pilloud (Robert_McKenzie)
Social Committee co-chair Sophia Alsadek, Hubert Pilloud (Robert_McKenzie)
Claudia Obertreis, Ellen Greenhill, Don Meredith, Julie Krome, Suzan Holcomb (Robert_McKenzie)
Will and Robin Chappelow, Stacie Barba, Kristoffer Kelly, Gabe and Ashleigh Willis (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF Rotary Immediate Past President Elizabeth Christensen, Past President Luis Carranza, President Paulette Britton, entertainer Jorge Soto (Robert_McKenzie)
The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club held its July Rotary Social, “Italian Night in the Ranch,” July 27 at the RSF Tennis Club. The event included great food, a violin performance, and green, white and red attire.
Rotarians provide community service to both local and international communities. Visit rsfrotary.com.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
