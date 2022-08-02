RSF Library holds Ice Cream Social Celebration
A Wild Wonders staff member holds an Australian blue tongued lizard (jon clark)
Katelyn, Catherine, and Cameron Gruen (jon clark)
Taj Sahota, Anatam Kaur, Arjun Sahota (jon clark)
Christine and Madeline Chen (jon clark)
Maria and Mae Coffman (jon clark)
Ellie and Kristi Groban (jon clark)
D. Moossa and her granddaughter Rose (jon clark)
A Wild Wonders staff member holds Tazo the African hedgehog (jon clark)
The Butler family (jon clark)
Renee Hanson (Youth Librarian), Christina Patterson (Branch Manager) (jon clark)
Mae Coffman, Abby Groban (jon clark)
Kate and Tess Franklin (jon clark)
RSF Library Youth Services Manager Nora Kaiser welcomes everyone to the summer reading program celebration (jon clark)
The Rancho Santa Fe Library held an ice cream social July 29 to celebrate the completion of the summer reading program at the children’s library. In addition to cool tasty treats the event included a visit from the Wild Wonders Animal Show.
Photos by Jon Clark
