Launch of The Ultimate Kids’ Playhouse held at Fairmont Grand Del Mar

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts recently announced its first global partnership with Make-A-Wish after nearly two decades of working closely together at multiple locations across Canada, the United States, Europe and the Middle East. Together, Fairmont and Make-A-Wish are launching a new global program, Wishes Start Here, to provide one-of-a-kind experiences that transform children’s lives and help create lasting memories.

The partnership was officially kicked-off with a family celebration and launch of The Ultimate Kids’ Playhouse - designed entirely by kids, for kids --- at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar on July 31.

Guests were invited to explore The Ultimate Kids’ Playhouse, which includes all the dream elements that Make-A-Wish children wished for –- such as many building games, spiral slide, space for endless dancing and a beautiful living room filled with teddies.

The Ultimate Kids’ Playhouse will remain on-site at Fairmont Grand Del Mar all summer, with tickets available to the public through Sept. 25, open daily 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free with proof of a donation. Advance registration is required. All ticket proceeds will be donated directly to Make-A-Wish. The Ultimate Kids’ Playhouse will move on to other Fairmont properties in major regions worldwide, allowing families everywhere to experience the magic.

Over the next three years, Fairmont is committed to making more than 500 children’s wishes come true, while donating $1 million in charitable support, according to a news release.

For more information, visit granddelmar.com/make-a-wish

Photos by Jon Clark