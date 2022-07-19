Advertisement
Rancho Real Estate Group holds Grand Opening of luxury real estate office in RSF

Rancho Real Estate Group agent Catryn Fowler cuts the ribbon as Emily Fowler and agent Marina Tsvyk (at left) and agent Ashley Tatum and Callie Thompson (at right) hold the ribbon
Rancho Real Estate Group agent Catryn Fowler cuts the ribbon as Emily Fowler and agent Marina Tsvyk (at left) and agent Ashley Tatum and Callie Thompson (at right) hold the ribbon  (jon clark)
Joel Huizenga, agent Catryn Fowler
Joel Huizenga, agent Catryn Fowler
Katrin Gibbons, agent Marina Tsvyk
Katrin Gibbons, agent Marina Tsvyk
Grand opening event for Rancho Real Estate Group
Grand opening event for Rancho Real Estate Group
Grand opening event for Rancho Real Estate Group
Grand opening event for Rancho Real Estate Group
Ginger Rabe, Melissa Renee, Kali Smith
Ginger Rabe, Melissa Renee, Kali Smith
Michelle McGrath, agent Ashley Tatum
Rachel Stull, Maggie Juel
Grand opening event for Rancho Real Estate Group
Grand opening event for Rancho Real Estate Group
Sparky
Katrin Gibbons, agent Marina Tsvyk
Rancho Real Estate agents Marina Tsvyk, Catryn Fowler, and Ashley Tatum with staff member Callie Thompson
Ginger Rabe, Melissa Renee, Kali Smith
Rancho Real Estate Group agent Catryn Fowler cuts the ribbon as Emily Fowler and agent Marina Tsvyk (at left) and agent Ashley Tatum and Callie Thompson (at right) hold the ribbon
Rancho Real Estate Group staff Emily Fowler, agent Marina Tsvyk, agent Catryn Fowler, agent Ashley Tatum, and Callie Thompson prepare for the ribbon cutting
Rancho Real Estate Group agent Catryn Fowler cuts the ribbon as Emily Fowler and agent Marina Tsvyk (at left) and agent Ashley Tatum and Callie Thompson (at right) hold the ribbon
The Prasit family
Cristina Lima, Leticia DeMeuse, Ginger Rabe
Rancho Real Estate Group agent Catryn Fowler cuts the ribbon as Emily Fowler and agent Marina Tsvyk (at left) and agent Ashley Tatum and Callie Thompson (at right) hold the ribbon
Kay Prasit, Kef Prasit, Gita Rohde, agent Catryn Fowler
Rachel Stull, Maggie Juel
Rancho Real Estate Group staff Emily Fowler, agent Marina Tsvyk, agent Catryn Fowler, agent Ashley Tatum, and Callie Thompson prepare for the ribbon cutting
Ginger Rabe, Cindy Pelland
Michelle McGrath, agent Ashley Tatum
Jerah Payne, Katrin Gibbons, Irina Shkov, Marina Tsvyk, Alex Shkov
Jerah Payne, Katrin Gibbons, Irina Shkov, Marina Tsvyk, Alex Shkov
Michelle, McGrath, agent Ashley Tatum, Jason Hall
Erik Robinson, Emily Fowler
Michelle McGrath, agent Ashley Tatum
Max and Dennis Novikov
Kay Prasit, Gita Rohde, Kef Prasit
Nicole Von Bauer, Rachel Crawford, Carl Pallini
Grand opening event for Rancho Real Estate Group
Agent Marina Tsvyk, Katrin Gibbons
Jerah Payne, Cindy Pelland, Cristina Lima, Leticia DeMeuse, Alicia Chavex
Cristina Lima, Leticia DeMeuse, Ginger Rabe
Katrin Gibbons, agent Marina Tsvyk
Rancho Real Estate Group held a Grand Opening event July 14 for their new luxury real estate office in the Del Rayo Village Shopping Center. Rancho Real Estate Group’s Grand Opening event featured a silent auction in which 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Opening a new office in the heart of Rancho Santa Fe signifies the beginning of a new chapter for founder Catryn Fowler. Having been the sales manager and eventually the broker of five-star Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa for the past decade, Fowler embraces this opportunity to expand her business while staying close to the resort. “Being located just minutes outside of the Rancho Valencia gates allows me to stay connected with my past clients and continue to serve the Rancho Santa Fe community, as well as the rest of San Diego County,” says Fowler.

In addition to connections with luxury brands and clients, Rancho Real Estate Group is affiliated with real estate company Compass. Visit www.catrynfowler.com for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark

