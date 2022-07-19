Rancho Real Estate Group holds Grand Opening of luxury real estate office in RSF

Rancho Real Estate Group held a Grand Opening event July 14 for their new luxury real estate office in the Del Rayo Village Shopping Center. Rancho Real Estate Group’s Grand Opening event featured a silent auction in which 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Opening a new office in the heart of Rancho Santa Fe signifies the beginning of a new chapter for founder Catryn Fowler. Having been the sales manager and eventually the broker of five-star Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa for the past decade, Fowler embraces this opportunity to expand her business while staying close to the resort. “Being located just minutes outside of the Rancho Valencia gates allows me to stay connected with my past clients and continue to serve the Rancho Santa Fe community, as well as the rest of San Diego County,” says Fowler.

In addition to connections with luxury brands and clients, Rancho Real Estate Group is affiliated with real estate company Compass. Visit www.catrynfowler.com for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark