Patrons of the Prado gala aids arts, science and culture at Balboa Park

Patrons of the Prado, a volunteer organization founded 25 years ago to raise funds to benefit 10 arts, science and cultural centers on the Prado in San Diego’s Balboa Park, presented its 2022 Masterpiece gala, “Under the Desert Sun,” on July 9 at the park’s Spreckels Organ Pavilion.

The event, with a theme of 1960s Palm Springs, featured a cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, dinner and dancing to live music.

In addition, three Icon Award recipients were honored for their commitment to the arts in Balboa Park: philanthropists Dorothea Laub and Darlene Shiley and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation.