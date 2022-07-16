Advertisement
Patrons of the Prado gala aids arts, science and culture at Balboa Park

Emil and Caroline Wohl, Marco and Kimberly Alessio, Julie Cowan Novak and Bob Novak
1/19
Emil Wohl, gala co-chairwoman Caroline Wohl, Marco Alessio, gala co-chairwoman and Patrons of the Prado president-elect Kimberly Alessio, President Julie Cowan Novak and Bob Novak attend Patrons of the Prado’s Masterpiece gala, “Under the Desert Sun,” on July 9 at Balboa Park’s Spreckels Organ Pavilion.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Suzi Day; Adam Day, representing Icon Award winner Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation; and Icon honoree Dorothea Laub
2/19
Suzi Day, co-chairwoman of next year’s Masterpiece gala; Adam Day, representing Icon Award winner Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation; and Icon honoree Dorothea Laub  (Vincent Andrunas)
David and Rachel Inmon, Patti Judd and Bob Salt
3/19
David and Rachel Inmon, Patti Judd and Bob Salt  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gloria and Charlie McCoy, Margaret Dudas, Marc Geller and Lynne Guidoboni
4/19
Gloria and Charlie McCoy, Margaret Dudas, Marc Geller and Lynne Guidoboni  (Vincent Andrunas)
Aubrey and Judy Burer, San Diego City Councilman Stephen Whitburn and Roxi and Fred Link
5/19
Aubrey and Judy Burer; San Diego City Councilman Stephen Whitburn, presenting a proclamation for Patrons of the Prado’s 25th anniversary; Roxi Link, next year’s gala co-chairwoman; and Judge Fred Link  (Vincent Andrunas)
Steve and Marilyn Miles, Gary Cady, Megan Pogue and Jeri and Richard Rovsek
6/19
Steve and Marilyn Miles, Gary Cady, Megan Pogue and Jeri and Richard Rovsek  (Vincent Andrunas)
Coop Cooprider, Dr. Reid Abrams, Micki Olin and Judy and Peter Corrente
7/19
Coop Cooprider, Dr. Reid Abrams, Micki Olin and Judy and Peter Corrente  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bob and Maggie Watkins, Don and Kathryn Vaughn and Carrie and John O'Brien
8/19
Bob and Maggie Watkins, Don and Kathryn Vaughn and Carrie and John O’Brien  (Vincent Andrunas)
Paul and Emilie Baribault and Jane and Tom Fetter
9/19
Paul and Emilie Baribault and Jane and Tom Fetter  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mary Powell-Penrith, Kristi Pieper and Dee Ammon
10/19
Mary Powell-Penrith, Kristi Pieper and Dee Ammon  (Vincent Andrunas)
Joyce Gattas, Ernie Ligon, Jo Ann Kilty and Evelyn Lamden
11/19
Joyce Gattas, Ernie Ligon, Jo Ann Kilty and Evelyn Lamden  (Vincent Andrunas)
Reena Horowitz, Lynne and Steve Doyle, Lynn Congemi and Ann Hill
12/19
Reena Horowitz, Lynne and Steve Doyle, Lynn Congemi and Ann Hill  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gay and Dr. Bob Giarratano and Carolyn and Bob Rentto
13/19
Gay and Dr. Bob Giarratano and Carolyn and Bob Rentto  (Vincent Andrunas)
Michael and Christina Maggiora, Richard Hernandez and Darci and John Pani
14/19
Michael and Christina Maggiora, Richard Hernandez and Darci and John Pani  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. T.K. Bryson, Ellen Bryson and Vicki and Chris Eddy
15/19
Dr. T.K. Bryson, Ellen Bryson and Vicki and Chris Eddy  (Vincent Andrunas)
Nicole Hall, Michelle Wiseman, Nicole Velazquez, Amy Minnick, Bruce Mayberry and Bill Lawrence
16/19
Nicole Hall, Michelle Wiseman, Nicole Velazquez, Amy Minnick, Bruce Mayberry and Bill Lawrence  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dianne York, Ernie Ligon and Lena Trotsko
17/19
Dianne York, Ernie Ligon and Lena Trotsko  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sara Napoli, Alexandra Riley, Leo Perez, Alexi Davis Perez and Irene Chandler
18/19
Sara Napoli, Alexandra Riley, Leo Perez, Alexi Davis Perez and Irene Chandler  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ramin Pourteymour, Mary Alice Brady and Andie and Jim Kidrick
19/19
Ramin Pourteymour, Mary Alice Brady and Andie and Jim Kidrick  (Vincent Andrunas)
Patrons of the Prado, a volunteer organization founded 25 years ago to raise funds to benefit 10 arts, science and cultural centers on the Prado in San Diego’s Balboa Park, presented its 2022 Masterpiece gala, “Under the Desert Sun,” on July 9 at the park’s Spreckels Organ Pavilion.

The event, with a theme of 1960s Palm Springs, featured a cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, dinner and dancing to live music.

In addition, three Icon Award recipients were honored for their commitment to the arts in Balboa Park: philanthropists Dorothea Laub and Darlene Shiley and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation.

