Photo gallery: San Diego Zoo’s RITZ gala gives guests a touch of the wildlife

The San Diego Zoo’s 39th annual Rendezvous in the Zoo, or RITZ, gala drew more than 800 people to the zoo June 18 to benefit the new Elephant Valley at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido.

The fundraiser, themed “Elefantastic,” was co-chaired by La Jollan Kristi Pieper and Michelle Forsythe and featured auction items, dinner, music and dancing.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆