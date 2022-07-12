Photo gallery: San Diego Zoo’s RITZ gala gives guests a touch of the wildlife
1/29
Drummers join event chairwomen Kristi Pieper and Michelle Forsythe in welcoming guests at the 39th annual Rendezvous in the Zoo (RITZ) gala on June 18 at the San Diego Zoo. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/29
Entertainers bring a wildlife theme to the Rendezvous in the Zoo gala June 18. (Vincent Andrunas)
3/29
Pete Dawkins, a retired Army brigadier general and 1958 Heisman Trophy winner; Mary Dawkins, a former U.S. ambassador; Chuck Bieler, San Diego Zoo director emeritus; and Allie Davis attend the zoo’s RITZ gala. (Vincent Andrunas)
4/29
Paul Baribault, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance president and chief executive; gala co-chairs Michelle Forsythe and Kristi Pieper; Erika Kohler, San Diego Zoo executive director; Lisa Peterson, San Diego Zoo Safari Park executive director; and David Gillig, Wildlife Alliance chief philanthropy officer (Vincent Andrunas)
5/29
Adam Smith, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, Jennifer LeSar and state Sen. Toni Atkins (Vincent Andrunas)
6/29
Rick Wildman, Cassandra Wong, Sandy Redman and Jeff Mueller (Vincent Andrunas)
7/29
Jacqueline Foster and Wayne Foster Entertainment play as RITZ guests enter. (Vincent Andrunas)
8/29
Robin Diamond-Williams, Kent Williams and Liz and Michael Copley (Vincent Andrunas)
9/29
Colette Carson Royston and Ivor Royston (Vincent Andrunas)
10/29
Donna and Bob Allan (Vincent Andrunas)
11/29
Don and Kathryn Vaughn, Barbara Malone and Brian Walsh (Vincent Andrunas)
12/29
Bob Novak, Julie Cowan Novak and Caroline and Emil Wohl rendezvous with a puppet elephant at the San Diego Zoo RITZ gala. (Vincent Andrunas)
13/29
Jacqueline Foster performs with Wayne Foster Entertainment. (Vincent Andrunas)
14/29
Jay Jeffcoat, Joyce Gattas, Vicki Granowitz and David Watson (Vincent Andrunas)
15/29
John De Puy, Barbara Kjos and Jeanne and Bill Larson (Vincent Andrunas)
16/29
Kelly, Mark, Annika and Elise Kjos (Vincent Andrunas)
17/29
Drummers and dancers lead RITZ guests to the dinner venue at the San Diego Zoo. (Vincent Andrunas)
18/29
A decorated table awaits dinner guests at the RITZ gala. (Vincent Andrunas)
19/29
Harry and Sandra Smith, Allison White, Darren Nurse and Anthony Triola (Vincent Andrunas)
20/29
Shawn Dixon, Emilie Baribault, Alec Peterson, Olivia Schouten and David Miller (Vincent Andrunas)
21/29
Marc Matys, Robert Gleason and Gina and Will Cherashore (Vincent Andrunas)
22/29
T.K. and Ellen Bryson and Berit and Tom Durler (Vincent Andrunas)
23/29
Joseph Wong, Vivian Lim, John Hesselink and Marie and Tim Kelley (Vincent Andrunas)
24/29
Thomas and Sylvia Vecchione and Susan and Bill Evans (Vincent Andrunas)
25/29
Steve Hamerslag, Julie Iverson and T. Denny Sanford (Vincent Andrunas)
26/29
David and Annie Malcolm and Jean and Gary Shekhter (Vincent Andrunas)
27/29
Dr. Reid Abrams, Micki Olin and Reena and Sam Horowitz (Vincent Andrunas)
28/29
George Woodley, Lucie White, Tish Woodley, Dorrie Stutz and Jeff Linney (Vincent Andrunas)
29/29
Kathryn Murphy, Lance Peto, Sarah and John Hawkins and Susan and Craig McClellan (Vincent Andrunas)
The San Diego Zoo’s 39th annual Rendezvous in the Zoo, or RITZ, gala drew more than 800 people to the zoo June 18 to benefit the new Elephant Valley at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido.
The fundraiser, themed “Elefantastic,” was co-chaired by La Jollan Kristi Pieper and Michelle Forsythe and featured auction items, dinner, music and dancing.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.