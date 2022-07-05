RSF 41st Annual 4th of July Parade & Picnic

Community members celebrated Independence Day July 4 at Rancho Santa Fe’s 41st Annual 4th of July Parade & Picnic. The parade and activities included vintage cars, equestrians, fire trucks, parade princesses, floats, Color Guard, golf carts, decorated bikes and scooters, and more. The event also featured a picnic lunch by the RSF Golf Club to benefit the RSF Community Center, free ice cream from The Inn, music by the Harmony Grove Band, and more. The event was sponsored by the RSF Association, RSF Golf Club, RSF Community Center and RSF Polo Club.

Photos by Jon Clark