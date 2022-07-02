Seacrest Foundation 2022 Women’s Auxiliary ‘Reunion Gala’

Seacrest Foundation hosted a “Reunion Gala” June 12 at a private residence and vineyard in Rancho Santa Fe. All proceeds raised through sponsorships, underwriting, and ticket purchases will support Seacrest Village Retirement Communities’ Resident Assistance Fund, which provides charitable care for residents who are most in need.

The Reunion Gala featured a variety of performances and activities to entertain guests. Co-Chairs of the event included Cindy Bloch, Mary Epsten, Jean Gaylis, Jane Ottenstein, and Shari Schenk.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas