The Foundations of Sharp Healthcare ‘Envisioning Excellence’ event

The Foundations of Sharp Healthcare held “Envisioning Excellence, An Evening of Celebration & Philanthropy” June 8 at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. The event included a presentation by Mainly Mozart All-Star Orchestra.

The Foundations of Sharp Healthcare enhance the health care needs of San Diegans through support of critical medical services, clinical research and its caregivers, according to its website. For more information, visit www.sharp.com/give/sharp-healthcare-foundation

Photos by Vincent Andruna